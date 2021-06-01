Wake Forest's Steve Forbes fills assistant vacancy with his ETSU successor

Wake Forest men's basketball coach Steve Forbes has hired former East Tennessee State coach Jason Shay as an assistant coach, the athletics department announced on Tuesday.

Forbes and Shay have worked together for a combined 12 seasons spanning three different schools: as assistants at Tennessee (2006-2011), then with Forbes as head coach at Northwest Florida State College (2011-2013) and ETSU (2015-2020).

Shay fills the spot vacated by former Deacons great Randolph Childress, who stepped down in April.

“Jason has one of the brightest minds in all of college basketball,” Forbes said in a school-issued press release. “I have total confidence in his ability to assist our players in becoming the best versions of themselves, on and off the court.

"During our 12 years together on the bench, we have accomplished a lot of thrilling lifetime memories, and I look forward to creating many more of these memories at Wake Forest in the years to come.”

Forbes has now reassembled the ETSU staff that took the Buccaneers to a Southern Conference championship for the 2019-2020 season -- featuring fellow assistants Brooks Savage and B.J. McKie. That team didn't get to compete on the national stage, though, after COVID-19 shutdown the 2020 NCAA Tournament.