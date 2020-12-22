Wake Forest's Tariq Ingraham is out for the season; Ian DuBose out indefinitely

Wake Forest basketball player Tariq Ingraham will miss the rest of the season, Ian DuBose will be out indefinitely, and the Demon Deacons' next game has been postponed.

Ingraham is recovering from COVID-19 and DuBose is out for medical reasons, according to a news release from Wake Forest. The athletics department didn't expand on what is preventing Ingraham from returning to play or specify the cause for DuBose's absence, and the players and Coach Steve Forbes were unavailable for comment.

The school also announced that the upcoming game against Syracuse on Dec. 30 had been postponed. Syracuse paused team activities on Monday. Wake Forest's last game was on Nov. 27 against Longwood in the Joel Coliseum, and its next scheduled game would be Jan. 3 at Georgia Tech, meaning the Deacons (2-0) would 37 days between games.

The novel coronavirus has derailed Wake Forest's season to this point. After playing those two games, the program paused team activities on Nov. 30, leading to postponements and cancellations of four games. All of the COVID-19 cases within the program were symptomatic, Forbes said on the "Adam Gold Show" in Raleigh, but he declined to give a number. Ingraham is the first players who has been mentioned officially as having contracted the virus.