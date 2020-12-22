Wake Forest's Tariq Ingraham is out for the season; Ian DuBose out indefinitely

Wake Forest basketball player Tariq Ingraham will miss the rest of the season, Ian DuBose will be out indefinitely, and the Demon Deacons' next game has been postponed.
Ingraham is recovering from COVID-19 and DuBose is out for medical reasons, according to a news release from Wake Forest. The athletics department didn't expand on what is preventing Ingraham from returning to play or specify the cause for DuBose's absence, and the players and Coach Steve Forbes were unavailable for comment.
The school also announced that the upcoming game against Syracuse on Dec. 30 had been postponed. Syracuse paused team activities on Monday. Wake Forest's last game was on Nov. 27 against Longwood in the Joel Coliseum, and its next scheduled game would be Jan. 3 at Georgia Tech, meaning the Deacons (2-0) would 37 days between games.
The novel coronavirus has derailed Wake Forest's season to this point. After playing those two games, the program paused team activities on Nov. 30, leading to postponements and cancellations of four games. All of the COVID-19 cases within the program were symptomatic, Forbes said on the "Adam Gold Show" in Raleigh, but he declined to give a number. Ingraham is the first players who has been mentioned officially as having contracted the virus.
"As hard as this is for Tariq, Ian and their families to hear this news, our coaches and their teammates will help them throughout this difficult time," Forbes said in the news release.
Ingraham's departure makes a thin frontcourt thinner. The redshirt freshman made his college debut against Delaware State on Nov. 25, scoring 19 points in 18 minutes with perfect shooting from the field (7-for-7) and the free-throw line (5-for-5). He missed his true freshman year with an Achilles tear last season.
"This is just another challenge that I will overcome in my journey," Ingraham said in the release.
While it's unclear what issues Ingraham and DuBose are currently facing, a major piece of the conference's return-to-play guidelines focuses on the heart. The ACC Medical Advisory Group minimum standard requires teams to be tested three time per week, including one molecular (PCR) test that requires a nasal swab. Those who are contact-traced for COVID-19 must go through a 14-day quarantine, while a person with a positive test has to go through a 10-day isolation. Once they make it through the isolation, a full heart evaluation is given before the player is scaled back into team activities.
"Every student-athlete, symptomatic or otherwise, who tested positive shall undergo a cardiac evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram (ECG), a troponin test, and an echocardiogram after isolation and before a phased return to exercise and re-acclimatization," the guidelines state. "If abnormalities are found during this battery of tests, the student-athlete will not be permitted to participate unless and until the abnormalities have cleared after additional screening and the student-athlete has received medical clearance from team physicians."
Electrocardiograms measure the heart's energy to detect some heart problems. Troponin is a protein that can be found in bloodstreams due to heart damage. And an echocardiogram is used to evaluate the pumping action of the heart.
The Deacons just resumed team activities Sunday. They practiced Monday, after which Forbes gave players the option to travel home to spend holidays with their families. The team will resume activities Saturday, and those who don't travel during the short break will be able to continue workouts.
DuBose, who came to Wake Forest as a grad transfer from Houston Baptist, started both games.
"I will continue to be supportive of my Wake Forest family throughout the season and I am looking forward to getting back on the court, better than ever!" DuBose said in the school release.
