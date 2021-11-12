Wake Forest women romp over Cornell

Behind a career-high 32 points from sophomore Jewel Spear, the Wake Forest women's basketball team posted a 64-42 home-opening victory over Cornell on Friday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Spear became the first Demon Deacon to reach the 30-point mark since Dearica Hamby on Feb. 28, 2015. Spear shot 12 of 16 from the field, including a career-high-tying seven three pointers. This marks the seventh-straight game Spear reached double figures and the fourth 20-point performance of her career.
Wake Forest (2-0) used two double-digit first-half runs to jump out to a double-digit lead over Cornell (1-1) at the half. After pushing their lead to 13 heading into the final quarter, the Demon Deacons clinched their second victory of the season with an 8-0 run in the opening moments of the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Alexandria Scruggs added seven points and two assists off the bench for the Deacons, while freshman guard Elise Williams, sophomore forward Demeara Hinds and senior forward Christina Morra each tallied six points, respectively. Hinds pulled down a team-leading seven rebounds, while junior forward Olivia Summiel grabbed six boards.