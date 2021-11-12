Wake Forest women romp over Cornell

Behind a career-high 32 points from sophomore Jewel Spear, the Wake Forest women's basketball team posted a 64-42 home-opening victory over Cornell on Friday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Spear became the first Demon Deacon to reach the 30-point mark since Dearica Hamby on Feb. 28, 2015. Spear shot 12 of 16 from the field, including a career-high-tying seven three pointers. This marks the seventh-straight game Spear reached double figures and the fourth 20-point performance of her career.

Wake Forest (2-0) used two double-digit first-half runs to jump out to a double-digit lead over Cornell (1-1) at the half. After pushing their lead to 13 heading into the final quarter, the Demon Deacons clinched their second victory of the season with an 8-0 run in the opening moments of the fourth quarter.