Beal-Smith, leaving Wake Forest, chooses South Carolina

Wake Forest's football program this week announced that four freshmen and a transfer from Richmond have enrolled for the new semester and will go through spring practice.

The biggest addition is defensive lineman Kobie Turner, a three-time All-America for the Spiders who is 6 feet 3 and 290 pounds. In 37 games over three years, he made 158 tackles and 15 sacks and forced three fumbles.

The four freshmen:

• Quarterback Brett Griffis, younger brother of current quarterback Mitch Griffis. Brett, who is 6 feet and 187 pounds and is from Ashburn, Va., had a 17-4 record over the last two years as a starter for Broad Run High School. As a senior he threw for 3,053 yards with 32 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also ran for 1,117 yards on 158 carries with 20 touchdowns.

• Defensive lineman Elijah Hall; 6-3, 262 pounds; Boiling Springs Crest High. Hall is rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals and is the highest-ranked defensive recruit in the last eight years, according to 247Sports.

• Offensive lineman Derrell Johnson; 6-3, 272 pounds; Jacksonville, Fla.