Before he talked about college basketball on TV, Billy Packer helped Wake Forest get to the Final Four

Before Billy Packer arrived in everybody’s living room as a commentator during TV’s golden era for college basketball he was one of the best players in Wake Forest history.

Packer, who died on Thursday in Charlotte at the age of 82, was the leader for the Demon Deacons’ only Final Four team in school history. The 1961-62 season was one for the books as Coach Bones McKinney guided his talented team to a 22-9 record where they were ranked as high as third in the country.

“Billy could play,” said Charlie Bryant, who is 91-years-old and was as assistant coach for that team. “Those guys grew up together and played together and they were a joy to watch.”

Back in those days freshmen were ineligible to play and Bryant was the freshman coach when Packer arrived. As the team grew up that included Len Chappell, Dave Wiedeman, Tommy McCoy, Bob Woollard, Frank Christie, Tommy McCoy, Richard Carmichael and Bill Hull, who also was a football player, they peaked in that 1961-62 season to reach the Final Four where they lost to Ohio State 84-68 in one semifinal.

The Demon Deacons actually won the third-place game beating UCLA 82-80 at Freedom Hall in Louisville.

“That was a great team,” Bryant said. “Back then we didn’t call them point guards or shooting guards we just called them guards and Billy could shoot it very well. But I just remember what a leader he was on and off the court.”

One day Bryant was sitting in his office when Packer was a freshman and a highly-regarded professor came to see him.

“The professor’s name was Bull and I can’t think of his last name but anyhow he said ‘That Billy Packer is in one of my classes and I’m here to tell you he’s going to be successful.’ And that professor was right because Billy always knew what he wanted and through hard work he would do it," Bryant said.

One of Bryant’s best memories of that season is his son, Gary, was born the night the Demon Deacons beat Villanova to advance to the Final Four. Gary lives in Charlotte and not that long ago ran into Packer at a grocery store.

“My son Gary is 60 now but he saw Billy and they had a nice conversation,” Bryant said.

Packer, who grew up near Bethlehem, Pa., was all set to go to Duke and had wanted to go there since his freshman year in high school. However, Packer ended up changing his mind when Duke wasn’t all that interested.

“My father said enough with this recruiting stuff, you know where you want to go,” Packer told Wake Forest Magazine a few years ago. “Let’s call up Duke and tell them you’re coming. He gets on the phone and tells me that Duke is trying to decide between me and another guy; they’ll let me know in a few weeks. I said 'call them back and tell them I’m going to Wake Forest and beat that kid.'”

Finding competition in Winston-Salem

Packer and some of his teammates used to venture over to Winston-Salem State to play pickup games in the late 1950s and early 1960s when the schools were segregated.

Years ago Packer said he kept seeing the name Cleo Hill in the newspaper and wanted to go see him play. So Packer went to Whitaker Gym on campus and was the only white person in the crowd.

Big House Gaines, who was the coach of the Rams, saw Packer and invited him to sit near the bench.

“I kept hearing about this Cleo Hill and I wanted to see him for myself,” Packer told the Journal several years ago. “And I remember that Big House wanted me to sit near the bench and he said ‘If anybody bothers you let me know.’”

After getting to know Hill and some of his teammates Packer initiated the pickup games between both teams.

Bryant remembers those pickup games pretty well.

“They went over there to play at Winston-Salem State a lot and we knew about it but they all just wanted to play basketball so we didn’t see any harm in that,” Bryant said.

Packer went so far as to call Hill the Michael Jordan of that era.

“We would get like a half a page in the Journal about our team, and there would be three paragraphs on Winston-Salem State and what was going on over there,” Packer told the Journal three years ago. “So I kept seeing this guy named Cleo Hill in the write ups. So one day I had nothing to do, so I hitchhiked across town to Winston-Salem State to see Cleo play.”

Even though Packer was the only white person at Whitaker Gym on WSSU’s campus he didn’t feel out of place.

“I’m from up north (Wellsville, N.Y.) so it didn’t matter to me, I just wanted to see him play,” Packer said, “So I get in there and (Gaines) takes me aside and puts me near the bench so I can see the game and the first shot that I see comes from Cleo, and he tries a 35-foot set shot that was an air ball. After that, I was like ‘What am I doing here?’”

Hill then put on a show, and Packer became convinced Hill would have been the best player in the ACC at that time.

“It was unheard of during those days for blacks and whites to play together like that, but we had a blast,” Packer said. “And we did that a few times and Coach Gaines even came out to watch, but we always went over there to Winston-Salem State and they didn’t have anybody who could handle Lenny (Chappell) and we didn’t have anybody who could contain Cleo.”

Packer and Charlie Davis

Packer became a good friend to Charlie Davis, who was one of the first Black basketball players at Wake Forest. Packer was fiercely loyal to Davis and when Davis was passed over for a job at Wake Forest it was Packer who pulled himself out of the Wake Forest Hall of Fame.

Packer told the Greensboro News & Record that when Davis graduated several years later from Wake Forest it was one of Packer’s “proudest moments.”

"After the ceremony, Charlie came to my house and we just started crying together,' Packer said in 1996 to the News & Record. "We just cried right there."

Davis graduated in 1990, nearly two decades after Davis left school to join the NBA. At the time he lacked 18 hours to graduate. Davis was the first Black player to win the ACC Player of the Year Award in 1971.

"Billy was fiercely loyal to his friends and his teammates," Bryant said. "He never wavered and stuck up for those who he thought were slighted. Billy was like that as a student at Wake Forest and that never changed."