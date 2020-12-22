Big task, big Wisconsin defense waiting for Wake Forest in Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Wisconsin football team that Wake Forest will face in the Duke's Mayo Bowl will have not only the top defensive unit in the country, allowing 264 yards per game, but they are big and athletic.
“Their nose tackle (Keeanu Benton) is probably 330 pounds and their one defensive end (Isaiahh Loudermilk) is 6-foot-7 and 290 or 300 pounds, and I’m really impressed with their inside linebackers,” Coach Dave Clawson of the Demon Deacons said. “These guys are physical, downhill guys who don’t miss tackles.”
Linebackers Leo Chenal (three sacks) and Jack Sanborn are tied for the team lead in tackles with 41 each, and they’ve combined for 12 quarterback hurries.
“Their scheme is well-thought-out, and their defensive coordinator (Jim Leonhard) has a great reputation and he played at Wisconsin and played in the NFL,” Clawson said. “You watch the film and you see why so many people speak so highly of him.”
The Badgers (3-3) played just six games because of COVID-19 issues, but for the 19th straight year are going to a bowl game. The Badgers give up 15.6 points per game. While they are scoring just 22 points per game, Clawson said their offense chews up the time of possession.
“Their offensive numbers don’t jump out at you,” Clawson said. “But they allow the defense to be good because the keep the ball for 37 minutes of the game. When your defense is only averaging 55 or 56 plays a game, you stay fresh and it allows you to have really good defensive numbers.”
The Deacons’ offense and quarterback Sam Hartman will need to mix it up between the run and the pass, a constant in their success early in the season. The offense will be tested in part because the Deacons have played only once since Nov. 14, a loss to Louisville on Dec. 12.
“Their eyes are in the right place, they fit the run game the way they should, guys are in correct gaps, they use their hands and get off blocks,” Clawson said of the Badgers defense. “So this is going to be a tough game.”
The bowl game will be Wake Forest's fifth straight. It's coming in a season in which the NCAA waived minimum requirements for bowl eligibility, more than 20 teams opted out of participating and a handful of bowl games were canceled.
“It goes back to our program, and it’s really important to our team,” Clawson said about the third-longest bowl streak in the ACC. “We know to go to a bowl you have to get six wins. I don’t think we would have accepted a bowl bid if we were 3-5.”
The Deacons finished the regular season 4-4, beating Virginia, Virginia Tech and Syracuse in the league and Campbell from the Football Championship Subdivision.
“In an eight-game season we are a .500 team, so we are a bowl team but it is one of goals each season,” Clawson said. “That’s important to our players and it’s proof that our players enjoy football and want that extra football and that time together.”
Clawson said two players who should be back for the game are defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor and wide receiver Donovan Greene. Taylor would have missed the Florida State game had it been played Dec. 19, and Greene could have played.
Clawson also said his team is in good shape related to COVID-19 issues.
“This will be the healthiest team we’ve had since early in the year,” Clawson said. “That’s what happens when you play one game in about two months.”
