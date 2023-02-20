Ask any college basketball coach and every game is important, every week is big and every possession means something.

In the case of Wake Forest and Coach Steve Forbes all of that is true but this week is especially big if the Demon Deacons want to get to the NCAA Tournament. They will play N.C. State on Wednesday at 9 p.m., then turn around and play at Joel Coliseum against Notre Dame on Saturday.

“We had a blown opportunity on Saturday to get a Quad One win on the road at Miami, and we got another opportunity on Wednesday,” Forbes said about the loss to the Hurricanes. “We’ve got to win those games.”

With the way the regular-season is winding down with two weeks left this will be Wake Forest’s last opportunity to get an all-important Quad One win for its resume in regards to the NCAA Tournament.

In the NET Rankings, which is another gauge used for getting to the NCAA Tournament, the Demon Deacons are No. 77. They fell two spots after the close loss to Miami on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons, who are 17-10 overall, are 4-6 on the road and will play a very good Wolfpack team that is coming off a home win over reeling North Carolina. The Wolfpack beat the Demon Deacons 79-77 in late January at Joel Coliseum.

“We are trying to get in the (NCAA) conversation,” Forbes said. “Because of the way that the metrics work, I don't necessarily agree with them, but it's what we use. And so I think you have got to be honest with the players…. We’ve got to win them all, but some are more important than others.”

Wake Forest heads into Wednesday’s game with a 1-6 record against Quad One teams with the lone win at home against Duke at home. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 14 when the Demon Deacons won that game.

Forbes said if there’s a must win game, it’s Wednesday night.

“It’s the last opportunity,” he said about getting another Quad One win during the regular-season. “…. We have a good basketball team.”

The good news for the Demon Deacons is they have taken care of business and are 8-0 in Quad Four games. They will have two more Quad Four games against Louisville and Boston College which are both at home and then a Quad Two game on the road against Syracuse.

N.C. State is playing as good as any team in the ACC. It comes into Wednesday’s home game 21-7 and fifth in the ACC at 11-6.

The Wolfpack were ranked No. 23 last week but fell out of the Top 25 this week because of a loss at Syracuse.

“Kevin (Keatts) has done one of the best jobs in the league and he’s got to be up for the coach of the year award,” Forbes said. “He did an unbelievable job recruiting in the in the portal and I think six guys are transfers who are all productive players… They have one of the best post scorers in our league in D.J. Burns. He causes major problems and he’s a great passer.”

One reason for the loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday were the 19 turnovers including a career-high 12 by point guard Tyree Appleby. The 12 turnovers was a school record by Appleby.

Forbes said a win over the Wolfpack would definitely change the perception of his team.

“We have an opportunity to try to put ourselves into the conversation,” Forbes said.