Bill Haas, former Wake Forest star, withdraws from PGA Tour tournament after positive COVID-19 test

Bill Haas, a former Wake Forest star who lives in Greenville, S.C., has withdrawn from The RSM Classic after a PGA Tour pre-tournament positive COVID-19 screening test.

“It’s obviously disappointing news to receive, but my focus is now on recovery and ensuring the health and well-being of my family,” Haas, 38, said in a statement released by the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour also announced that Haas would have full support throughout his self-isolation under CDC guidelines.

Haas, who has played on the PGA Tour since his graduation from Wake Forest in 2004, won the FedEx Cup points title in 2011.

In recent seasons Haas has struggled to find his form. In 2020, Haas played in 15 tournaments and made seven cuts to finish a distant 209th in the final FedEx Cup standings.

He has played in four tournaments and made three cuts to open the 2020-21 season.

Haas has seven PGA Tour wins and has made more than $30 million in his career. His last victory came in 2015 at the Humana Challenge. His career earnings rank 41st in PGA Tour history.

At Wake Forest, Haas played for his uncle, Jerry, and won a school-record 10 times. He also holds most of the school’s scoring records.

Bill and his wife, Julie, live in Greenville with their three children.

