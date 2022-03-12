Bill Hensley, one of the best promoters of golf in the state of North Carolina, has died at the age of 96

Bill Hensley never pretended to be a very good golfer, but nobody promoted the game in North Carolina better than he did.
Hensley, 96, died on Friday in Charlotte after a brief illness, according to his son, Bruce.
He was a 1950 graduate of Wake Forest and is in the school’s hall of fame thanks to the time early in his career when he was the school’s first sports information director. He was the sports information director during Wake Forest’s run to the College World Series title in 1955.
One of his best stories was about his late wife, Carol, who was also a Wake Forest graduate. Hensley loved telling the story that Carol first dated Arnold Palmer for a while at the old Wake Forest near Raleigh. Henlsey and Carol didn’t know each other at Wake Forest, but got to know each other after they both had graduated.
“So Carol ended up dating the best golfer in the history of Wake Forest and marrying the worst,” Hensley said several years ago, drawing plenty of laughs.
Hensley’s son, Bruce, backed up the story.
“My mom passed away in 2006 but it was funny how they met because she had been a cheerleader at Wake,” Bruce recalled. “And then he was in Richmond promoting the Wake-Richmond football game in his role as SID and he recognized her.”
Hensley, who lived in Charlotte in the winters and in summers spent time in the Grandfather Mountain area, first wrote for the Wake Forest school newspaper as a student. As a sophomore in 1948 one of the first stories he wrote was about a hot-shot recruit who was coming to Wake Forest named Arnold Palmer.
“Writing about sports and helping promote athletics has been a big part of my life,” Hensley said in 2000 when he was inducted into the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame, “and I have loved every minute of it. I wouldn’t take anything for the countless thrills I have had along the way.”
In a story on Hensley in Business North Carolina magazine a few years ago, he was asked about Palmer: "He started winning all these tournaments and became very well known across the state as a great golfer. I did one of the first feature stories on him, and he never forgot that. I think The Charlotte News ran my story on him, and we were friends for 50-something years."
Henley became the sports information director, taking the job after getting a call from Wake Forest in 1953.
“Dad was actually working for the FBI at the time, but when the ACC was formed (in 1953 in Greensboro) one of the rules for the new conference was it had to have a sports information director,” Bruce said. “So they called my dad and he took the job.”
He moved onto N.C. State as the SID from 1956 until 1960 then worked in banking in Charlotte until 1971.
Hensley then took a job as the Director of Tourism for the state and continued to promote. He worked under two governors during his time promoting the state. He especially loved to promote golf as a way of luring tourists and businesses to North Carolina.
In 1995 he started the N.C. Golf Panel that is still going strong today. The panel, which has 175 members, rates courses throughout the state and has a yearly ranking that is published in Business North Carolina magazine.
Kevin Brafford, who took over the panel several years ago, has made sure to continue what Hensley started.
“Bill lived an amazing and remarkable life. I don’t think I’ve ever known a finer man,” Brafford said. “Of the many things he was rightfully proud of, establishing the North Carolina Golf Panel in 1995 was among his Top 10.”
Bruce said that despite his health issues in recent years, his dad was able to still play an occasional nine holes.
“I played with him about six or seven times last summer and he never lost a ball,” Bruce said. “I can lose three in one hole but he kept it straight and was proud that he had the same ball he started with after nine holes.”
Brafford said that about 10 years ago, Hensley had written his own obituary just in case. “Trust it’ll be written perfectly with no mistakes,” Brafford said of Hensley's proficiency for producing clean copy.
Bruce said he's been touched by the phone calls he’s received from other writers and promoters.
“Harris Prevost (of Grandfather Mountain), Craig Distl (who writes and promotes the Yadkin Valley) and Kevin all said the same thing, ‘Your dad changed my life,’” Bruce said. “And I think that says a lot about dad and the influence he had.”
Hensley is also in the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame, the N.C. Media and Journalism Hall of Fame and the Carolinas Golf Association’s Hall of Fame.
Hensley, who was born and raised in Asheville, graduated from Lee Edwards High School and attended high school with Charlie “Choo-Choo” Justice, who would later become an All-America running back at North Carolina.
“Charlie was actually a couple of years ahead of my dad in school, but dad used to always talk about what Choo-Choo could do on the football field,” Bruce said.
Dave Droschak, the editor of Triangle Golf Today and Triad Golf Today, says Hensley was a mentor when Droschak started his own public relations business that focused on golf.
“Bill was the Godfather of golf promotion in this state,” said Droschak, who was an award-winning Associated Press sportswriter for nearly 20 years before getting into public relations. “Even though he was technically retired he still promoted the game for six decades or so, and I would bet there’s nobody in any state that loved the game as much as he did and loved promoting it.”
After Hensley retired from the state, his promoting continued at various courses such as Country Club of North Carolina, River Landing and in recent years Hound Ears Golf Club.
“When I started out in public relations, I leaned on Bill for advice and he was always just a phone call away,” Droschak said. "He was just a great guy who would do anything for you."
Bruce said that he and his family are working through the funeral arrangements.
336-727-4081