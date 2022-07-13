 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billy Andrade, a former star at Wake Forest, wins the 2022 Payne Stewart Award

Jesse Haddock

Billy Andrade (left) poses for a picture with Jesse Haddock in October 2016 during the opening ceremony of the Haddock House. Haddock, who died in March of 2018, recruited Andrade to Wake Forest in the mid-1980s. 

 Contributed by Billy Andrade

Billy Andrade, a Wake Forest graduate who plays on the PGA Tour Champions tour, has been named the winner of the 2022 Payne Stewart Award.

Andrade, a 1987 graduate who played on the NCAA championship team under Jesse Haddock in 1986, is the winner of the prestigious PGA Tour award. He is the third former Wake Forest golfer to win the award, which started in 2000. He follows Arnold Palmer and Jay Haas who are past winners.

Andrade, 58, said in a statement that he’s honored to win anything that has Payne Stewart’s name on it.

“It’s very special,” said Andrade, who is 2004 was inducted into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame. “Payne was unbelievable to me and I got to know him very well. I’m speechless, really, to think that now I’m part of this elite group of past recipients who have all done it the right way.”

The Payne Stewart Award is presented annually to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship. Stewart, an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour and the winner of the 1999 U.S. Open in Pinehurst, died tragically 23 years ago during the week of the Tour Championship in 1999.

Andrade, who is from Bristol, Rhode Island, has lived in Atlanta since 1988 when he first joined the PGA Tour. As an Atlanta resident, Andrade developed an affinity for the history of East Lake Golf Club, which will soon add his name next to the other Payne Stewart Award recipients on a plaque located in the clubhouse’s Great Hall.

Andrade has used his platform to give back to charitable causes close to his heart, and has continued that commitment over three decades. He and his wife, Jody, have also been outstanding donors to Wake Forest over the years.

“Billy Andrade is an ideal representation of a Payne Stewart Award recipient,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. “As someone who exudes kindness and respect, Billy is a stranger to no one, and has spent his career fostering meaningful relationships.”

Past Payne Stewart Award Winners

2021: Justin Rose

2020: Zach Johnson

2019: Hale Irwin

2018: Bernhard Langer

2017: Stewart Cink

2016: Jim Furyk

2015: Ernie Els

2014: Nick Faldo

2013: Peter Jacobsen

2012: Steve Stricker

2011: David Toms

2010: Tom Lehman

2009: Kenny Perry

2008: Davis Love III

2007: Hal Sutton

2006: Gary Player

2005: Brad Faxon

2004: Jay Haas

2003: Tom Watson

2002: Nick Price

2001: Ben Crenshaw

2000: Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer

