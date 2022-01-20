Bob Goalby, the 1958 GGO champion, dies at age 92

Bob Goalby, the 1958 Greater Greensboro Open champion and the Masters champion in 1968, has died at the age of 92 in Belleville, Ill.
Goalby, the uncle of Jay and Jerry Haas, won 11 times on the PGA Tour and was also one of the first golfers on what is now the Champions Tour. He won twice on that circuit.
In August of 2014, he came back to Greensboro as part of the 75th anniversary of one of the oldest stops on the PGA Tour. The Wyndham Championship rolled out the red carpet for Goalby, who said he had fond memories of his first PGA Tour title.
“That was my first win and I won $2,000 and I still have it all,” Goalby joked. “I wish I still had it, but that win was special for me and I have great memories of the tournament here in Greensboro.”
At the 1968 Masters, Goalby won his only major. But it was an incorrect scorecard signed by Argentina's Robert De Vicenzo that gave Goalby the title.
Instead of going into a playoff tied at 11 under, the rules of golf at the time disqualified De Vincenzo for not signing for his correct score in the final round.
One of the highlights of Goalby’s week at Sedgefield Country Club in 2015 was a photo that was taken of him, Jerry and Jay Haas along with his great nephew, Bill, and Bill’s 1-year-old son, Will.
Goalby was a member of the 1963 Ryder Cup team and he’s directly responsible for steering his nephews to Wake Forest.
Goalby, who played football at Illinois, got to know Jesse Haddock, who was the golf coach for the Deacons at the time. It was Goalby who told him about his nephew Jay, who was a hot-shot junior player in Belleville.
Jay ended up taking Haddock’s scholarship offer and in 1973 and ’74 was part of Wake Forest’s national championship teams. Jerry Haas, who is 10 years younger, also came to Wake Forest and was an All-America. He has been the golf coach for the Deacons for the past 26 years.
Jay Haas said in 2012 that one of the greatest gifts his uncle gave him was urging him to go to Wake Forest.
“It really is strange to think about how the turns in your life can affect a lot of people,” Jay said. “Things happen, and you don’t know if you are doing the right thing, but in my case in coming to Wake Forest, it turned out to be a great decision.”
Jay's only other scholarship offer was from Bowling Green.
“The coach from Bowling Green recruited me, and he was the only one,” said Haas, who was the 1973 NCAA champion who went on to win nine times on the PGA Tour and 18 times on the PGA Champions Tour. “And my Uncle Bob kind of discouraged that because he didn’t want me to stay in that part of the country, and thought that going south with better weather would benefit me the most."
Goalby said in 2015 that he was convinced that his nephew could play at Wake Forest.
“I knew it was a good golf school and I had known Jesse Haddock for several years,” Goalby said. “I went to Illinois, but I knew North Carolina had a better climate for golf so I talked to Jesse about Jay and I remember Jay was a real little, thin guy…. I told Jesse he might not look like a player but he can play.”
