Borna Gojo, a 25-year-old former Wake Forest tennis player, has been quietly advancing in the U.S. Open.

The noise for Gojo, however, will be increasing as he will take on Novak Djokovic in the fourth round in New York on Sunday. It will be the biggest match of his professional career. Not bad for somebody playing in just his third U.S. Open.

Gojo, who is from Croatia, is ranked No. 105 in the world while Djokovic might just be the best player of all time.

Tony Bresky, the Wake Forest men's tennis coach is in New York, and said on Saturday that watching Gojo progress in the pro ranks has been fun.

“I watched his match on Friday and competitively that was probably the best match he’s ever played,” Bresky said about Gojo’s 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 win over Jiri Vesely. “He’s having a great tournament and hasn’t lost a set so he’s doing everything he needs to do.”

Gojo, who was a big part of Wake Forest’s national championship in 2018 and played No. 1 singles, has also beaten Hugo Dellien and Mackenzie McDonald so far at the U.S. Open.

While Gojo, who recently died his hair blond, has his own coach, Bresky is in New York to lend support.

“It’s been a lot of fun and I’m very proud and happy for him,” Bresky said. “He’s a crazy hard worker, he’s extremely fit and he’s focused on the task at hand.”

The task on Sunday will be trying to beat the 36-year-old Djokovic, who has won three U.S. Opens and 95 career titles. He has 23 career Grand Slam titles and is going for his fourth U.S. Open and first since 2018.

Bresky says there’s no doubt this is Gojo’s biggest professional match to date.

“(Djokovic) is arguably the greatest player of all time, but crazy things have happened in this game so why not?” Bresky said about Gojo’s chances. “He’s feeling great and is gaining confidence and he’s excited about this opportunity in front of him.”

The schedule for Sunday’s matches haven’t been released with the ongoing TV battle with Spectrum and the Walt Disney Co., which owns ESPN. The ESPN networks have been blocked by Spectrum in the Triad since Thursday night.

“I guess Wake Forest fans back home in Winston will have to try and find it through streaming if it’s on one of the ESPN channels,” Bresky said.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to air on ESPN2 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

Bresky said after helping the Demon Deacons to a national championship in 2018 Gojo could have turned pro but showed loyalty by coming back for another season.

“He wanted to go for another national championship, but we did get to the finals but come up short,” Bresky said. “I just know he was a great fit for us at Wake Forest, and I think he’ll have a lot of support in his match on Sunday from our fans.”