Boston College spoiled Wake Forest’s final home game of the season at Joel Coliseum with a 71-69 win on Tuesday night.

It was also Senior Night and while Tyree Appleby and Daivien Williamson, playing in their final home game, did all they could they didn’t get much help from their teammates. The two combined to score 43 of the team’s 69 points.

Makai Ashton-Langford hit the game-winner with 2.2 seconds left when he dribbled out most of the clock against Lucas Taylor, then went right and hit a short jumper. Cam Hildreth’s long pass on the final play of the game was intercepted near midcourt.

The Eagles improved to 15-15 overall and 9-10 in the ACC, while the Demon Deacons fell to 18-12 and 10-9.

Here’s a recap of the game.

Three observations

1. Tyree Appleby is making a case for player of the year in the ACC and he showed more of his talents last night. Appleby, a graduate transfer from Florida, has been a leader from the time he stepped on the court for Coach Steve Forbes. He had his hand in a lot of the work in the first half as the Demon Deacons led 32-26 at the break.

2. Wake Forest’s defense, which hasn’t exactly been on point in recent games, will have to get much better in the postseason. It was better in the win over Notre Dame on Saturday night. There were still too many times the Eagles’ guard got to the rim and the Eagles had too many second-chance opportunities after missed shots. The Eagles also had a sizable advantage in points in the paint with 26 by the 12-minute mark in the second half. The Eagles ended up shooting a blistering 70% in the second half, making 19 of 28 shots.

3. The Demon Deacons won’t be able to win many games with just two players having good offensive showings. Only seniors Daivien Williamson and Tyree Appleby had good nights. Cam Hildreth struggled and Bobi Klintman, who was making his second career start, never got into the flow. Hildreth was benched for most of the second half in favor of Taylor.







Stars

Wake Forest

Tyree Appleby: 23 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Daivien Williamson: 20 points, two rebounds.

Bobi Klintman: seven points, eight rebounds.

Boston College

Jaeden Zackery: 18 points, three assists and three rebounds.

Makai Ashton-Langford: 13 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds.

Quinten Post: 19 points, two assists and three rebounds.

What they’re saying

“I just feel like we just we weren’t 100% locked in defensively into the game playing like we should have been,” Daivien Williamson said. “Like I said, when you got to put together for 40 minutes I feel like that’s happened a couple of times.”

“Get ready for the next one,” Tyree Appleby said. “We just have to go get ready and prepare for Syracuse.”

“I would say all three of them (Bobi Klintman, Cam Hildreth and Andrew Carr) didn’t play well,” Coach Steve Forbes said. “And it wasn’t on purpose. They’re great kids. You just got to get over it. We need them to play well and we can’t win if those guys don’t play well.”

“They were the more physical and tougher team for 40 minutes,” Forbes said. “I felt like we only had two guys who showed up to play tonight. The two seniors, Daivien and Ty, and that’s very disappointing that we couldn’t have had a better effort from the rest of the team. It was a big night for them and a big night for us when we need to win to play on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament. But we really didn’t have anybody else show up.”

By the numbers…

Chris Paul, who will play for the Phoenix Suns tomorrow night in Charlotte, was at Tuesday’s game, sitting courtside. Paul, whose jersey hangs from the rafters of Joel Coliseum, is a Winston-Salem native and a West Forsyth graduate. He was at the game with his wife and his brother C.J. and his wife….

Tyree Appleby heads into the final weekend leading the ACC in scoring and assists and is second in steals. Nobody has ever led the league in scoring and assists in the same season. Last season Alondes Williams, who was the ACC player of the year for Wake Forest, was edged out of the scoring title when the postseason was completed….

Jeffrey Griffin, who is calling his final game after 23 years as the public address announcer, will be back to do any postseason games if necessary. The Demon Deacons would have to win the ACC Tournament to get to the NCAA Tournament, but if they get any NIT home games, Griffin said he would be back….

Boston College came into Tuesday’s game having beaten three top 25 teams. The latest was last week’s 25-point win over sixth-ranked Virginia….

Wake Forest not only honored Tyree Appleby, Daivien Williamson and Grant van Beveren in their final home games, it also honored managers Harrison Seagle, Josh Knight and graduate manager Isaiah Tisdale before the game….

Wake Forest has double-digit wins in the ACC for the second straight season. The last time that happened was Tim Duncan’s junior and senior seasons in 1996 and ’97….

Attendance was listed at 7,406….

The Demon Deacons fell to 13-3 at home this season….

Next games

Wake Forest will play at Syracuse in its final regular-season game on Saturday at 5 p.m. on Bally’s Sport South.

Boston College will play host to Georgia Tech on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

PHOTOS: Wake Forest falls to Boston College 71-69 in men's basketball