Boston College-Wake Forest game now ruled no contest, not a forfeit, by ACC

The first ACC loss of the Wake Forest men's basketball season has come from the win column.

The game against Boston College, scheduled for Wednesday night, has now been ruled a no contest instead of a forfeit by the Eagles. The Demon Deacons (11-1), who defeated Virginia Tech on Dec. 4 in their ACC opener, are now just 1-0 in league play instead of 2-0.

The ACC changed its COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, reversing the forfeit rule that had applied to teams unable to play a scheduled league game because of positive COVID-19 cases, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.

As long as a team has seven scholarship players and one coach available, the ACC has rule, the team is available to play. The league wants for teams to reschedule games, but if that can't happen, then the game stands as a no contest. If a team meets the seven-and-one requirements but decides not to play, the result would be a forfeit.

Wake Forest is scheduled to play at Louisville on Dec. 29, but the Cardinals' program is suspended because of COVID issues.

A Duke-Miami women's basketball game also is being treated similarly to the Boston College-Wake Forest men's game.