Breakthrough win: Cameron Young, a former Wake Forest golf star, gets first victory on the Korn Ferry Tour

One day, Cameron Young could be an answer to a golf trivia question.
Who won on the Korn Ferry Tour on the same day Phil Mickelson had everybody’s attention and won the PGA Championship at age 50?
The answer is Young, a former Wake Forest star who picked up his first victory, one that is likely set him up to play on the PGA Tour in 2022. He led wire-to-wire to win the AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City on Sunday at 19 under par. as he fired rounds of 64-69-68-68 to finish at 19 under.
“I don’t care,” Young said of his victory not grabbing headlines. “At this point I’m pretty absorbed with what I’m doing, and we have some goals and that’s what comes first.”
Young, 24, a 2019 graduate and five-time winner at Wake Forest, has always been low-key. He’s not much interested in the hoopla that comes with winning, so he’s just fine building his resume on the PGA Tour's developmental circuit.
“It’s obviously nice for people to recognize you when you do good things, but that’s not why I play golf,” Young said. “I play golf because I love it and I like the competition and that feeling of winning.”
Last summer, Cameron Young gained @PinnBankGolf entry via Monday qualifying, finishing T11 and kick-starting a summer surge that changed his career.Now he's a #KornFerryTour winner @AHChampGolf1. https://t.co/Be6WZTk9Hn— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 24, 2021
Young plays on the Korn Ferry with a special temporary membership thanks to qualifying for a July 2020 tournament on a Monday and then finishing in the top 10 in four straight tournaments. He was scheduled to play PGA Tour Canada last summer after winning the qualifying tournament, but COVID-19 led to that tour's shutdown.
Young has played in 17 Korn Ferry events in about 10 months and made nine cuts.
His win and earnings of $121,500 have jumped him to 26th on the money list. If he finishes the season in the top 25, he will get his PGA Tour card for 2022. He can also win two more times this season on the Korn Ferry and go to the PGA Tour right away.
The biggest paycheck of his career didn’t mean he would spend foolishly. In fact, all he did was buy a plane ticket to Chicago for this week’s Evans Scholars Invitational.
“I honestly won’t spend anything that I wasn’t going to spend anyway,” he said. “So, no, there were no big purchases or anything.”
Young, who was a teammate of Will Zalatoris for 2½ years, is learning along the way on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“I’m not going to say I’ve figured everything out,” Young said. “But I’m learning how to be a professional golfer and the many things you deal with like the travel and being in different places every week and managing myself and my body.”
Deacons coach Jerry Haas has stayed in touch with Young and says it’s no surprise that Young, who was a top junior golfer in Scarborough, N.Y., has found success.
“I’ve always thought he would be that kind of player where he can get hot,” Haas said. “He won five times at Wake and now he’s got his first Korn Ferry Tour, so that’s big. He’s as talented as Will (Zalatoris), so Cameron can get also get to the PGA Tour as well.”
While Mickelson was doing his thing at Kiawah Island on Sunday, Young was doing his. His final putt dropped about 4:30 p.m. but he didn’t leave the course until around 7 p.m.
“I really didn’t get to it,” Young said of the PGA Championship. “After the win I had a lot of obligations and things like that so later that night I watched a replay of the PGA.”
Young's victory is a validation of his work and the reality that he can get to the PGA Tour next year.
“Of late I’ve missed a few cuts and I know there’s a point threshold where you are guaranteed to get your card,” Young said. “So I guess that became more possible and within reach so my first thought was like ‘I can actually do this (get to the PGA Tour).’”
Zalatoris, who finished second at the Masters in his debut in April, will be on the PGA Tour full-time next season. He'll join Webb Simpson, 35, an established PGA Tour player with a U.S. Open win among his seven victories, is also a Wake Forest graduate. Simpson, however, only won three times while at Wake Forest.
“Yeah, but Webb’s got a lot more PGA Tour wins than I do,” Young said.
