Breakthrough win: Cameron Young, a former Wake Forest golf star, gets first victory on the Korn Ferry Tour

Deacons coach Jerry Haas has stayed in touch with Young and says it’s no surprise that Young, who was a top junior golfer in Scarborough, N.Y., has found success.

“I’ve always thought he would be that kind of player where he can get hot,” Haas said. “He won five times at Wake and now he’s got his first Korn Ferry Tour, so that’s big. He’s as talented as Will (Zalatoris), so Cameron can get also get to the PGA Tour as well.”

While Mickelson was doing his thing at Kiawah Island on Sunday, Young was doing his. His final putt dropped about 4:30 p.m. but he didn’t leave the course until around 7 p.m.

“I really didn’t get to it,” Young said of the PGA Championship. “After the win I had a lot of obligations and things like that so later that night I watched a replay of the PGA.”

Young's victory is a validation of his work and the reality that he can get to the PGA Tour next year.

“Of late I’ve missed a few cuts and I know there’s a point threshold where you are guaranteed to get your card,” Young said. “So I guess that became more possible and within reach so my first thought was like ‘I can actually do this (get to the PGA Tour).’”