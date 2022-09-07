Cameron Young, a former Wake Forest golfer, is picked for US Presidents Cup team

Cameron Young, a Wake Forest graduate who is in contention for the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, will be playing in his first Presidents Cup later this month at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Young, 25, was one of Davis Love’s captains’ picks for the team that he made on Wednesday morning.

Young burst onto the PGA Tour scene this season with a second place in The Open, and a tie for second in four other tournaments.

One of Young’s strengths is his length off the tee, according to Love.

“Cameron is an exciting young player and someone who has a knack for playing his way into contention consistently,” Love said. “As one of the longest drivers of the ball on the PGA Tour, his length will be crucial at Quail Hollow, which is a big course with a lot of risk-reward shots. We’re thrilled that he will bring some of that youthful swagger and confidence to our team.”

It was expected that Young’s teammate at Wake Forest, Will Zalatoris, would also be on the team but he suffered a back injury during the FedEx Cup playoffs and is out for an extended time.

Love’s other picks included Kevin Kisner, the 2021 Wyndham Championship winner, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth.

Among the International Team picks by captain Trevor Immelman was Si Woo Kim, who was the 2016 Wyndham Championship winner.

The Presidents Cup, which hasn't been played since 2019, will be held from Sept. 20-25 in Charlotte.