Cameron Young, a former Wake Forest star, named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

Cameron Young, a former star at Wake Forest, came close to winning in his rookie year on the PGA Tour this past season showing off his consistency.

That consistency was rewarded as he was named the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year which is called the Arnold Palmer Award.

The Palmer Award has now been won in consecutive years by former Wake Forest players. Will Zalatoris was the winner in 2021.

"It's very special," Young said. "I know the namesake Arnold Palmer obviously was a giant in the game of golf and we have him to thank for a lot of what we do today, what the PGA Tour. Just to have, to be related to that in some small way is very cool."

Young, 25, who played on the U.S. President’s Cup team in September, was a five-time runner up on tour and finished No. 19 in the FedEx Cup standings. He was also ranked as high as No. 15 in the world this past season.

Young, who is from Scarborough, New York, made it to the PGA Tour thanks to graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021.

Young earned 94% of the votes by the PGA Tour members with Tom Kim, who won the Wyndham Championship in August, and Sahith Theegala also getting votes.

Webb Simpson just crashed Cameron Young's press conference. "From one (Wake Forest) Demon Deacon to another" and he presented him the PGA Tour rookie of the year trophy. Nice moment, Simpson said how proud he was of Young.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said: “Cameron’s career has seen a remarkable rise over the last several years, and he quickly became a favorite among fans last season with the style in which he attacks the golf course. And of course, given Cameron’s Wake Forest ties, receiving the Arnold Palmer Award as PGA Tour Rookie of the Year will certainly hold a special significance for him.”

Young and Zalatoris were teammates for two years at Wake Forest under Coach Jerry Haas and are two of the rising stars in the game. Zalatoris got his first win of his career this past season winning the first FedEx Cup playoff event the St. Jude Championship.

"Obviously I was there when Will received his award last year in Napa and it was definitely a goal that we had kind of coming into the year," Young said as he was presented with his award by Webb Simpson, another former Wake Forest star. "Yeah, Webb's the best, I've gotten to know him a little bit over this last year. And very cool to share that Wake Forest connection with him and Will and, obviously, Arnold as well."

Young, a 2019 graduate of Wake Forest, and Zalatoris are the first pair from the same college to win Rookie of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons. The award didn’t start until 1990.

Young and Zalatoris earned All-ACC in 2017 and 2018.

With $6,520,598 in money won on the PGA Tour in 2021-22, Young earned the most money in a single season by a rookie in tour history.