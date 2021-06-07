Cameron Young, a former Wake Forest star, qualifies for U.S. Open after shooting 67-66

Cameron Young, who has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, fired rounds of 67-66 to qualify for the U.S. Open later this month at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Young, 24, who is a Wake Forest graduate, shot 8 under in Purchase, New York at Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club. He was the medalist as he grabbed one of the four spots into the 156-player field at the U.S. Open.

Young is a 2019 graduate of Wake Forest where he won five times on the Deacons’ golf team.

Young, who is from Scarborough, New York but now lives in Jupiter, Florida will be playing in his second U.S. Open. While he was an amateur he played in the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach where he shot 75-76 to miss the cut.

In back-to-back weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour last month Young won the AdventHealth Championship and the Evans Scholars Invitational just outside Chicago.

Young ranks 13th on the Korn Ferry money list this season and will play on the PGA Tour in 2022. He can gain entry on the PGA Tour this season with another win on the Korn Ferry Tour.