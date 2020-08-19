Cameron Young, a former Wake Forest star, reached a crossroads regarding his professional golf season.
He had qualified for the McKenzie Tour, based in Canada, but the tour was shut down during the pandemic. Fast forward to a Monday qualifying tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour in Nebraska in late July, and a 64 got the 23-year-old Young into the field.
That one qualifying round catapulted him to three straight top 15 showings, setting him up for the rest of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour. He tied for sixth in the Albertson’s Boise Open on Sunday and is now 75th on the points list.
“It's nice to have some confidence knowing I can compete," Young said. "You really have to go low on this tour and you have to be consistent."
He’ll play again this week at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. He’s familiar with Ohio State's Scarlet Course because his Wake Forest team played there during the NCAA regionals.
“He’s swinging really well right now, and he’s really done some damage on that tour in a short amount of time," said Jerry Haas, his Wake Forest coach.
Young’s teammate at Wake Forest, Will Zalatoris, is leading the Korn Ferry Tour in points and earnings this season.
But there won’t be as many promotions to the PGA Tour next season. Usually the Korn Ferry Tour awards 50 PGA Tour cards from the regular season and the three-event finals. Because of the suspension of play, the PGA Tour decided that all players from the 2019-20 season would retain their status for the 2020-21 season. This leaves no room for the graduation class to the PGA Tour from the Korn Ferry Tour.
At the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, however, those cards will be awarded to the top 50 players from this one-time, combined season.
Still, Young is excited about his breakthrough this summer.
“Taking advantage of Monday qualifiers is crucial because if you miss the cut, you are right back to the drawing board,” Young said last week. “They’re not much fun. You show up on Sunday afternoon and you know if you’re not 5-under through 10, you’re probably out of luck. It’s a brutal road.”
Young made All-ACC three times and All-ACC Academic twice at Wake Forest. He won five times despite battling a wrist injury during his junior season and a back issue his senior season.
Young said he wasn't sure he wanted to try the Monday qualifier in Nebraska because he had missed the three previous tries at getting into a Korn Ferry Tour tournament.
"But I decided to go, and that was a good choice because here we are," Young said.
One of his goals over the next three weeks is to get at least 269 points (he has 209), which would give him temporary status on the Korn Ferry Tour.
"That's something I'm shooting for because that gives me more options," Young said. "I've been playing a lot of golf here, but I think that's good for my game because I usually do better as the weeks go on."
