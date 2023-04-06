AUGUSTA, Ga. — After unleashing yet another monstrous drive on the 17th hole in the first round of the 87th Masters on Thursday, Cameron Young and his caddie, Paul Tesori, had a long conversation. Tesori did most of the talking, but they went back and forth until it was time for Young to hit his second shot.

And just what were they talking about?

“I don’t remember,” Young said, “but that’s probably a good thing.”

Tesori, who was the caddie for Webb Simpson until last month, said he doesn’t remember either. Simpson and Tesori parted ways on good terms and remain friends as Tesori moved over to Young's bag.

“Who knows,” said Tesori, a 21-year veteran of caddying at the Masters and is on his fifth golfer when asked about the conversation No. 17. “I just think it’s important to keep talking about anything and everything.”

Whatever they talked about for the 18 holes, it worked as Young’s 5-under 67 puts him immediately into contention in just his second Masters.

Young, 25, is a former Wake Forest star who hasn’t won yet on the PGA Tour but was rookie of the year in 2022. He’s already finished runner up in a PGA Championship and a British Open, and now he’s knocking on the door at the Masters.

It’s a big difference for Young from last year’s Masters, when he shot 77-76 and missed the cut.

“Last year I didn't understand how anybody made a birdie out here,” Young said. “This year, I kind of just got off to obviously a nice start and was really comfortable the whole day.”

A good omen: On the opening hole, when all he was trying to do was two-putt from 15 feet for par, his first putt went in for a birdie.

“I told Paul, after the putt went in on (No. 1), I was literally trying to make par,” Young said. “I knew that from 15 feet, if I tried to make par, I could make par, which was going to be a perfectly good start for me. So that was really the goal, and it happened to go in, which was awesome.”

Young and Tesori have seemed to jell in a very short time. Tesori has worked the Masters with Vijay Singh, Jerry Kelly, Sean O’Hair and Simpson.

“I think the only thing they do similar is they both like to draw their irons,” Tesori said of caddying for both former Wake Forest All-Americans. “One thing about Cam is he’s really easy to talk to, and I thought that would be hard. But when you ask the right questions, he’s very talkative."

Young, whose father is an award-winning golf professional, has a lot of old-school about the way he plays the game, according to Tesori.

“He’s an incredible shot maker with his irons,” Tesori said. “He has a vision, and I think he gets some of that from his dad, and he’s an old-school golfer in a new-school body. He’s obviously a bomber, but with his irons he likes to flight them... He's a magician with the irons.”

One of Young’s best assets is his length off the tee. He was consistently in front of John Rahm and Justin Thomas on Thursday, sometimes by 25 to 30 yards. He’s gone back to what he called a softer shaft on his driver, and it’s made a big difference.

“I feel like I did some things this last week practice-wise, just with the driver especially,” Young said. “….I didn't drive it bad in Austin, but I didn't feel quite like myself with the driver. Just some of the shots that usually come naturally weren't, so I was having to work at it a little bit more.

“I feel better the last couple days, especially today out there.”

Another tweak to his routine early this week was that he practiced a lot less than a year ago. He estimated he only played about 27 holes over three days having not arrived here until Monday. In his rookie appearance, he arrived on Sunday and acknowledged that he was worn out by Thursday.

Young birdied his first three holes and was on the leaderboard all day despite a bogey on the sixth hole. He also birdied 10 but gave one back at the 12th hole.

With birdies on 13, 15 and 16 he’ll head into Friday’s second round in great shape.

“I'm really happy with my start,” said Young, who is ranked No. 14 in the world. “I think I executed our plan quite well. And anything under par out here is always good.”