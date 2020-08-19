Cameron Young, a former Wake Forest star, was at a crossroads with where his professional golf season would go.
He had qualified for the McKenzie Tour, which is in based in Canada, but when the pandemic hit that tour was shut down. Fast forward to a Monday qualifying tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour in Nebraska in late July and a 64 got the 23-year-old Young into the field.
That one qualifying round catapulted him to three straight top 15 showings and now he’s set himself up for the rest of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour. He tied for sixth in the Albertson’s Boise Open on Sunday and is already 75th on the points list.
He’ll play again this week at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. He’s familiar with that course because at Wake Forest his team played in the regionals at the Scarlet Course.
“He knows that course well,” said Jerry Haas, who was his coach at Wake Forest. “He’s swinging really well right now and he’s really done some damage on that tour in a short amount of time.”
Young’s teammate at Wake Forest, Will Zalatoris, is the leading money winner this season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Unfortunately for those doing well on the Korn Ferry Tour there won’t be as many promotions to the PGA Tour next season. Usually the Korn Ferry Tour awards 50 PGA Tour cards from the regular season and the three-event finals. Due to the suspension of play related to the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Tour decided that all players from the 2019-20 season would retain their status for the 2020-21 season. This leaves no room for the graduation class to the PGA Tour from the Korn Ferry Tour.
At the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, however, those cards will be awarded to the top 50 players from this one-time, combined season.
Still, Young is excited about his breakthrough this summer.
“Taking advantage of Monday qualifiers is crucial because if you miss the cut, you are right back to the drawing board,” Young said last week. “They’re not much fun. You show up on Sunday afternoon and you know if you’re not 5-under through 10, you’re probably out of luck. It’s a brutal road.”
Young had an outstanding career for the Deacons making All-ACC three times and All-ACC Academic twice. He won twice during his time at Wake Forest despite battling a wrist injury during his junior season and a back issue his senior season.
Young admits he’s been on the fast track for the last three weeks, but he was ready for it.
“It's nice to have some confidence knowing I can compete," Young said. "You really have to go low on this tour and you have to be consistent."
Young said he wasn't sure he wanted to try the Monday qualifier in Nebraska because he had missed the three previous tries at getting into a Korn Ferry Tour tournament.
"I was kind of on the fence but I decided to go and that was a good choice because here we are," Young said.
One of his goals over the next three weeks is to get at least 269 points, which would give him temporary status on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has 209 points to rank 75th on the tour.
"That's something I'm shooting for because that gives me more options," Young said. "I've been playing a lot of golf here but I think that's good for my game because I usually do better as the weeks go on."
