Chad Wilfong, former Wake Forest golfer, wins N.C. Mid-Am Championship

Chad Wilfong, a former golfer at Wake Forest, fired two straight 68s to win the 27th N.C. Mid-Am Championship in Buies Creek.

Wilfong shot his second straight 4-under 68 on Sunday to beat Dan Walters of Winston-Salem by one shot. Walters is a former assistant golf coach at Wake Forest.

Wilfong, who grew up in Thomasville and played for the Deacons in the early 2000s, was the 2001 N.C. Amateur champion between his sophomore and junior years at Wake Forest.

“I knew Dan (Walters) would play well and there were a bunch of guys at the top so I figured someone would shoot a good number,” Wilfong told the Carolinas Golf Association.

Wilfong, who lives in Charlotte, got to the 18th hole not knowing where he stood in the tournament. Walters ended up shooting 70. Wilfong was 8 under for 36 holes and Walters was 7 under.

“I kind of knew that if I could make 4 on No. 18, then that would be it," said Wilfong, a financial adviser. "It is a tough pin to make 3 on, so I just tried to make 4. I hit a pretty good tee shot. The key to that hole is just to get it into play and I finally did. I hit a good 4-iron into the green and had two putts.”