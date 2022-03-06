Chemistry experiment at Wake Forest has been an A-plus for Coach Steve Forbes

Forbes acknowledges that one of his strengths as a head coach is building team chemistry. Maybe it’s because of his 11 years coaching in junior college where players come and go at a rapid rate, or maybe it is his old-school upbringing by his parents in Lone Tree, Iowa (population about 1,300).

“In my house we never had the TV on during dinner,” the 56-year-old veteran coach said. “We talked and had conversations, and if my dad, who was an electrician, came home from work and the TV was on, we were in trouble because it was dinnertime.”

One of the subtle ways Forbes and his assistants keep the chemistry at the forefront is taking action if something happens in practice where a couple of players get involved in a skirmish. Forbes said he’ll make sure the two eat together or are at the same table for a team meal. “And we’ll make sure they don’t have their phones on,” Forbes said.

Forbes said there's no real secret about building chemistry but winning does make it easier.

“They have to be the ones to (create that chemistry),” Forbes said about the players.