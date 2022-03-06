Chemistry experiment at Wake Forest has been an A-plus for Coach Steve Forbes

“The chemistry you have built has been indestructible.”
That’s a bold statement coming from any coach. But when Steve Forbes, who is in his second season of revitalizing the Wake Forest basketball program, says it, you believe it.
He told his Demon Deacons that after Wednesday’s final regular-season game after they routed N.C. State at Joel Coliseum last week.
While they had fun in front of around 7,000 fans last week toying with the Wolfpack the real fun was after the game when five seniors showed up for a zoom interview with journalists. It was five players that could all be classified as Forbes’ misfit toys, who travelled different paths to arrive in the right place at the right time.
Make no mistake about it, however, these misfit toys know how to play and know how to play together.
The chemistry that this team has enjoyed has been building and building. It added up to a 23-8 record and 13-7 in the ACC, the best turnaround in league history in terms of ACC wins. Last season, the Deacons had just six ACC wins in Forbes’ first season and 11 wins total.
During the post-game zoom Isaiah Mucius, the only four-year scholarship player on the Deacons, was asked if he had played on a team with this much chemistry? He looked around at his four other teammates – Khadim Sy, Alondes Williams, Daivien Williamson and Dallas Walton - on the podium and gave an emphatic "No.”
Mucius, who had been the through downtrodden years when the Demon Deacons were the doormats of the league, was maybe the happiest of anybody after the win over the Wolfpack. The Deacons had 13 wins in the ACC this season compared to 17 conference wins combined over the previous four seasons.
“It’s different,” Mucius said about the bond they have despite having six of their top eight players who are “rookies” at Wake Forest. “It’s special. It’s just special to be a part of. There’s no team that I’ve been on where the chemistry is this good, and we have so much more we can accomplish.”
Indestructible. 😤#GoDeacs 🎩🏀 pic.twitter.com/Cx0YDYz55s— Wake Basketball (@WakeMBB) March 3, 2022
Before the Louisville game on a Friday afternoon late last month the Deacons had just finished a practice at Joel Coliseum. It was about 5:30 p.m. and practice was over, but hardly anybody had left. Forbes walked around talking with players and assistant coaches about anything and everything.
At one end of the floor one of the team managers and a player had an impromptu game of tag. Other players decided to have a half court shooting contest.
Nobody was champing at the bit to leave. They would rather hang out more even though they just had a spirited two-hour practice.
The chemistry part of any team isn’t something a coach can force. It has to be player driven, and Forbes loves how this team has come together with the players driving the chemistry train.
“They like each other,” Forbes said. “And maybe that’s something that’s not talked a lot about. Does the team really like each other? And, how do they handle their relationships off the court?”
One of those misfit toys is Daivien Williamson, a Winston-Salem native who transferred two years ago from East Tennessee State to play for Forbes again. It was great that Williamson, a former Winston-Salem Prep star, was back in his hometown so his mother, Laquita, would be able to see him more often.
This season, however, Laquita said her son doesn’t come home as often because he’s always hanging around teammates.
“That’s a big difference because I hardly see him,” she said, "but it’s been great because they all get along so well and are always doing things together.”
As soon as Williamson came out of the locker room and back out to meet his family and friends after the N.C. State game his first hug went to his mother.
Forbes acknowledges that one of his strengths as a head coach is building team chemistry. Maybe it’s because of his 11 years coaching in junior college where players come and go at a rapid rate, or maybe it is his old-school upbringing by his parents in Lone Tree, Iowa (population about 1,300).
“In my house we never had the TV on during dinner,” the 56-year-old veteran coach said. “We talked and had conversations, and if my dad, who was an electrician, came home from work and the TV was on, we were in trouble because it was dinnertime.”
One of the subtle ways Forbes and his assistants keep the chemistry at the forefront is taking action if something happens in practice where a couple of players get involved in a skirmish. Forbes said he’ll make sure the two eat together or are at the same table for a team meal. “And we’ll make sure they don’t have their phones on,” Forbes said.
Forbes said there's no real secret about building chemistry but winning does make it easier.
“They have to be the ones to (create that chemistry),” Forbes said about the players.
During the blowout win of Louisville there are a couple of pictures that were taken of the bench when the walk-ons were playing at the end of the game. The starters were shown high-fiving and hugging each other when the walk-ons scored. Forbes said those pictures tell the story of this season.
“It was all the guys that started who were on the bench cheering for the guys that don’t start,” Forbes said. “They weren’t into their own agendas where I didn’t score enough tonight or coach yelled at me. All those distractions that go on, and they don’t let that affect them. The two best players (Williams and Jake LaRavia) are the two most unselfish guys on the team, and that carries over. And they have infectious personalities.”
That infectious personality starts with Forbes, who doesn’t take himself too seriously. While he does like to kid around with journalists, fans and even high-ranking donors such as Ben Sutton and Mit Shaw who have seats just off the court where Forbes paces back and forth, he’s as serious as a heart attack about driving this team into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
“Winning 23 regular-season games after what we went through with the pandemic and recruiting this entire team by zoom, this team is absolutely special and they deserve to relish in their success for a couple days,” Forbes said.
It’s a good bet Forbes will be back to being somewhat grumpy when they gather in Brooklyn to prepare for the ACC Tournament. But that’s how he rolls because there are more games to win in March.
Sy, another transfer who has shined under Forbes, was asked what makes the Demon Deacons so good. Up on the podium he pointed to his fellow seniors.
“Look at this,” Sy said. “You see our leaders who are seniors and I think that’s what makes us so good.”
Mucius will get a chance to play in his fourth ACC Tournament, but this time he'll need to bring more than one change of cloths because the Deacons are a versatile team that loves to share the ball. They are the No. 5 seed, which is the best showing they've had since 2010.
“We can win it,” Mucius said about the fifth-seeded Deacons. “… That’s my only goal - winning the ACC Tournament.”
