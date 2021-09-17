 Skip to main content
Chris Paul heads into Wake Forest Hall of Fame: "When I first got to Wake, this was the furthest thing from my mind."
Chris Paul heads into Wake Forest Hall of Fame: "When I first got to Wake, this was the furthest thing from my mind."

Paul along with five others were honored on Friday night

Arriving in two Cadillac Escalades for one of the Paul’s family biggest nights in their hometown, Chris and his older brother, C.J., had their families in tow.

It was Chris’ night to be inducted into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame and nobody was going to miss it. The two brothers had their wives, their kids and their mom (Robin) and dad (Charles) dressed to the nines for the occasion.

“This is special man,” Chris, 36, said before the festivities began.

The first family of Winston-Salem and Lewisville was going to enjoy the night because Chris, who played two seasons for the late Skip Prosser in the mid 2000’s, had reached a place where he never thought he’d be.

“When I first got to Wake, this was the furthest thing from my mind,” Paul said about reaching the school’s hall of fame. “I mean, I just wanted to play ball, get a great education and try and win a national championship.”

Chris Paul, far right, and his family pose for a picture before the Wake Forest Hall of Fame festivities on Friday night.

Paul left after his sophomore season as top 5 pick in the NBA and will start his 18th season next month when training camp opens with the Phoenix Suns. He guided the Suns to his first NBA finals last season but they came up short losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

He found it hard to believe that it’s been 18 years since he left Wake Forest, but despite his world-wide fame, extreme wealth and being recognized as one of the best basketball players on the planet, he loves being home and being around family.

“I mean, how could I not share this with my family because they mean everything to me,” Paul said. “And especially to have my two kids here to sort of take this all in is a big deal.”

Six athletes were enshrined into Wake Forest's Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Others from Paul’s extended family were also on hand with about 35 members there at Joel Coliseum to see him achieve yet another honor. He'll eventually be inducted in the Nasmith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame but his college years were also memorable and meaningful for his development.

“We are just so blessed as a family and to see Chris get this honor and it's something we are proud about,” said Charles, who has loved having both of his sons and their families in town this weekend. “We’ve got a full house and it’s been great.”

In his speech Chris talked about the affinity he had for his hometown and how during his high-school career at West Forsyth got to play several times at Joel Coliseum. He also had his high-school graduation at Joel Coliseum in spring of 2003 where he was the class president.

“This is home,” Paul said.

In his senior season at West Forsyth his grandfather, Nathanial Jones, was murdered in Winston-Salem. And it was at the funeral that Paul realized he had chosen the right school and the right coach to play for.

"We are at the funeral and who comes in but the entire team and the coaching staff," Paul said, "and that's when I knew how special this place was."

Paul, who is the president of the NBA players association, could likely one day run for office thanks to his people skills and his ability to listen to others. The 11-time All-Star signed a four-year contract extension with the Suns that will pay him $120 million so any talk about a career after his playing days will have to wait.

His desire to win an NBA championship is as strong as ever.

As for getting into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame he credits Josh Howard and Prosser with helping him get there.

It was when Paul was growing up that he saw Howard, who is five years older, stay in his hometown and have great success for the Deacons. That helped Paul decide where he was going to college.

“I’ve told Josh this before but he stayed right here in Winston and I saw that and I wanted to do the same thing,” Paul said.

Prosser died at the age of 56 of a heart attack in Paul’s second season in the NBA in 2007.

“Man, I just wish Coach was here tonight,” Paul said. “I think that's probably the toughest part about this is that he’s not here to see this.”

Because Paul left after his sophomore season he hasn’t been able to earn his degree yet but is working toward that. He’s taking classes at Winston-Salem State in his limited spare time and, according to his mother, he has 30 hours to go.

“I’m still working toward it and I’ll get there,” Paul said.

It’s a promise that Paul made to his mother that he would eventually graduate.

“We got this,” Robin said about her son closing in on his college degree.

The 2021 Wake Forest Hall of Fame class

Michael Bingham: One of the top sprinters in Wake Forest track and field history. He was a four-time All-American in the 400 meters and is one of just three track and field athletes to win a national championship for Wake Forest after finishing first in the 400 meters at the 2009 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Bingham was an eight-time ACC champion. 

Dianne Dailey: She spent 30 years as Wake Forest's women's golf coach before retiring following the 2018 season. During her tenure, she led the Demon Deacons to 30 team titles and 38 individual titles. She won four ACC Champi She is a member of the National Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Chris Paul: During his two seasons (2003-2005) at Wake Forest, the current Phoenix Suns guard led the team to new heights and established himself as one of college basketball's top players. Playing for the late Skip Prosser, the 2005 consensus first-team All-American led the Demon Deacons to a school-record 27 victories and the program's first No. 1 national ranking during his sophomore season. He still ranks in the top 10 in school history in career assists (395), career steals (160), career 3-point percentage (46.9) and career free throw percentage (83.8). 

Riley Skinner: He is the winningest quarterback in Wake Forest history, leading the Demon Deacons to 31 wins as a starter from 2006-2009. Skinner entered the 2006 season as a redshirt freshman but ascended to the starter's role following an injury to Ben Mauk in the 2006 season opener. Skinner led the Deacons to an 11-3 record, the ACC Championship and a berth in the Orange Bowl in January 2007. The ACC Rookie of the Year in 2006, Skinner was a second team All-ACC pick that year and an honorable mention selection in 2008 and 2009.

Sam Swank: He is Wake Forest's all-time leading scorer, having accumulated 337 points during his career from 2005-2008. He was a first team All-American placekicker in 2006 by ESPN, Rivals.com and Sports Illustrated. Swank earned first team All-ACC honors as a placekicker in 2006 and was an honorable mention selection as a punter. In 2006, Swank was the only player in the nation to be a semifinalist for both the Lou Groza and Ray Guy Awards.

Drew Taylor: Taylor, 77, was a member of the 1964-66 swimming and diving teams and is the only Demon Deacon to win an ACC Championship in his sport. Taylor, a diver, won five ACC Championships during his career, taking the ACC one-meter diving titles in 1965 and 1966 while sweeping the three-meter championship in all three seasons from 1964-66. As a senior, Taylor won every diving title in each of Wake Forest's dual meets. Over the course of his career, Taylor won five of the six ACC Championships in which he competed. He becomes the first member of the Wake Forest swimming and diving team to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

