Chris Paul heads into Wake Forest Hall of Fame: "When I first got to Wake, this was the furthest thing from my mind."

“I mean, how could I not share this with my family because they mean everything to me,” Paul said. “And especially to have my two kids here to sort of take this all in is a big deal.”

Others from Paul’s extended family were also on hand with about 35 members there at Joel Coliseum to see him achieve yet another honor. He'll eventually be inducted in the Nasmith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame but his college years were also memorable and meaningful for his development.

“We are just so blessed as a family and to see Chris get this honor and it's something we are proud about,” said Charles, who has loved having both of his sons and their families in town this weekend. “We’ve got a full house and it’s been great.”

In his speech Chris talked about the affinity he had for his hometown and how during his high-school career at West Forsyth got to play several times at Joel Coliseum. He also had his high-school graduation at Joel Coliseum in spring of 2003 where he was the class president.

“This is home,” Paul said.

In his senior season at West Forsyth his grandfather, Nathanial Jones, was murdered in Winston-Salem. And it was at the funeral that Paul realized he had chosen the right school and the right coach to play for.