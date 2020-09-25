Chris Paul is taking a class at Winston-Salem State in his free time

Chris Paul explains that his love for HBCUs comes from the fact that his whole family went to them. #HBCUWeek (Via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/TNVDPO7nSb— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 25, 2020
Chris Paul is following in his parents footsteps and has enrolled in a class at Winston-Salem State.
Paul reveled that he is taking a class at WSSU, a place where his parents, Robin and Chris, both attended.
Paul said on First Take this afternoon on ESPN that he’s taking a class and he’s also partnered with two other NBA players to help HBCU students get to the polls.
“We are providing transportation to HBCU students to get the polls so we are working on that now,” Paul said on the popular ESPN show.
Paul, 35, is a NBA star who played at Wake Forest. Paul left after his sophomore season for the NBA, but ended up graduating a few years after leaving.
Charles Paul said it’s nice that his son is taking a class at WSSU.
“He’s always wanting to learn new things so that’s a good thing,” Charles said.
When Paul left Wake Forest he still had two years of eligibility left, but he definitely won’t be going back to play again in college.
“Not at age 35,” Charles said laughing.
Chris Paul appeared on First Take along with Stephen A. Smith to promote HBCU Week.
Paul said it’s important that folks know about HBCU’s, especially at this important time in our country.
“Just about everybody in my family went to an HBCU except for me,” Paul said. “When Stephen A. (a WSSU graduate) talks about Winston-Salem State that’s near and dear to my heart. For me, it’s been about trying to give a voice to HBCU’s.”
James DuBose, an associate athletics director at WSSU, said hearing Paul talk about the importance of HBCU's is a big deal.
"And to see that he's helping get students to the polls is a big deal because he wants to make sure everybody gets that chance to vote," DuBose said.
Paul also brought awareness of HBCU's during the NBA playoffs near Orlando by wearing different shoes for each game that promoted various HBUC's. Among his many Nike-brand shoes he wore included WSSU, N.C. A&T and N.C. Central.
