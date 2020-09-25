Chris Paul is taking a class at Winston-Salem State in his free time

“He’s always wanting to learn new things so that’s a good thing,” Charles said.

When Paul left Wake Forest he still had two years of eligibility left, but he definitely won’t be going back to play again in college.

“Not at age 35,” Charles said laughing.

Chris Paul appeared on First Take along with Stephen A. Smith to promote HBCU Week.

Paul said it’s important that folks know about HBCU’s, especially at this important time in our country.

“Just about everybody in my family went to an HBCU except for me,” Paul said. “When Stephen A. (a WSSU graduate) talks about Winston-Salem State that’s near and dear to my heart. For me, it’s been about trying to give a voice to HBCU’s.”

James DuBose, an associate athletics director at WSSU, said hearing Paul talk about the importance of HBCU's is a big deal.

"And to see that he's helping get students to the polls is a big deal because he wants to make sure everybody gets that chance to vote," DuBose said.

Paul also brought awareness of HBCU's during the NBA playoffs near Orlando by wearing different shoes for each game that promoted various HBUC's. Among his many Nike-brand shoes he wore included WSSU, N.C. A&T and N.C. Central.

