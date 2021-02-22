Chris Paul's book will show off the storyteller, co-author Mike Wilbon of ESPN says

Wilbon, a former Washington Post journalist, said he wasn’t sure about writing the book at first.

“We actually talked before the pandemic and went back and forth with it and he just said, ‘Man, I want you to write this,’” Wilbon said by phone. “So I was flattered and now that I’ve begun the project, I’m excited about the process.”

Wilbon, who has written two books on Charles Barkley that reached the top of the New York Times best-seller list, says that even though Barkley and Paul have different personalities they can both tell good stories.

“Chris and C.J. are both great storytellers,” Wilbon said. “With me being the editor, it’s appropriate because they (Chris and C.J.) don’t need me to draw them out. They are both engaging, and some folks will be finding out about them.”

Because Paul has such a busy schedule, Wilbon finds it amazing how Paul keeps everything in perspective. Paul also has been the president of the NBA players association since 2013.

“Just seeing what he has on his plate I tell him all the time, 'All of this is preparing you for something,'” Wilbon said. “People have no idea how necessary he is to the smooth running of the NBA as the head of the players association. He’s become so valuable to the NBA.”