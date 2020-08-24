Chris Paul’s been busy this summer as the president of the NBA's player’s union as well as the starting point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But he hasn’t been too busy to help promote historically black colleges and universities by wearing specially-made Nike game shoes. It’s certainly been noticed on social media.

sss

Chris Paul wore WSSU-themed game shoes on Aug. 18 in Game 1 of the first-round series between Oklahoma City and Houston.

Paul, 35 and a native of Lewisville who starred at West Forsyth and Wake Forest, has worn specially-made shoes that had the colors of N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State, two of the closest HBCU's in our area. He also wore gym shoes promoting Livingstone College, a CIAA school in Salisbury.

Every time Paul shows up for a game he’s helped promote an HBCU.

sss

Chris Paul wore Livingstone-themed shoes during a game in the NBA's restart.

When Paul, whose mother, Robin, and father, Charles, attended WSSU, wore the red and white colors of the Rams on Aug. 18, Elwood Robinson, the chancellor of WSSU, noticed. Robinson posted on Facebook: “Thank you Chris Paul for representing #WSSU tonight! Many thanks to you, your family and the Chris Paul Foundation for being such great supporters! #HBCU”

Paul also wore game shoes promoting Howard, Savannah State, Southern University, Albany State, Langston University, N.C. Central and Alabama A&M. He’s also sported a flashy lettermen's jacket with HBCU in big, bold letters as he entered the arena for various games at the NBA's bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

sss

N.C. A&T was one of the many HBCU's Chris Paul has promoted.

On Saturday night in Game 3 of the Thunder’s first-round series against the Houston Rockets, Paul wore Hampton University shoes with their blue and white colors as the Thunder won in overtime. Game 4 is scheduled on Monday afternoon with the Thunder trailing the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Paul’s foundation has been active in helping HBCU’s, specifically WSSU. His foundation gave $50,000 to WSSU athletics in a fund-raising campaign last April.

Thunder Rockets Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul promoted Southern University in one of his NBA games.

In September of 2019 Paul took part in a class as a guest speaker at N.C. A&T that dealt with entertainment, sports and media. Also, Paul and Live Nation Urban helped start an internship at A&T in the College of Business and Economics department.

Paul also brought several of his NBA friends to the Gaines Center at WSSU for a fund-raiser during the league’s strike in October of 2011. In October of 2018 on his Instagram account Paul was spotted going to a game wearing a WSSU sweatshirt.

“HBCUs are very special to me,” Paul told the Oklahoman newspaper earlier this month, “and I’m gonna keep championing them as much as I can.”

Incorporated into the logo of the colors of each of the HBCU’s he’s promoted has been the message “Can’t give up now” which is part of the Black Lives Matters movement that has been ongoing this summer.

Thunder Clippers Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul wore N.C. Central-themed shoes on Aug. 14.

Paul made sure via Twitter to ask his followers which schools he should highlight on his HBCU sneaker tour that started in early August. Paul has more than 800,000 followers on his Twitter account.

On his Instagram account, where he has nearly 10 million followers, Paul said about one of his posts: "It's all love for HBCU's."

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments