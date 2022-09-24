Clemson beats Wake Forest 51-45 in 2 OTs at Truist Field

The streak continues.

Fifth-ranked Clemson held off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in two overtimes in front of 33,000 at Truist Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers have won 14 in a row over the Demon Deacons and under Coach Dave Clawson the Demon Deacons are now 0 for 9.

Wake Forest took a 38-35 lead with 8:07 left in the game after scoring on their first four possessions of the second half. Matthew Dennis made a short field goal to give the Demon Deacons the lead.

B.T. Potter nailed a 52-yard field goal with 4:01 left to tie the game at 38.

Neither team could score on their next possessions as the game went into overtime. The Deacons took their first lead of the game on their first possession of the second half as Sam Hartman found Donovan Greene for a 28-yard touchdown. Greene’s route was straight up the field and Hartman led him perfectly for a 21-20 lead with 12:13 to go in the third quarter.

The Deacons came right back on their next possession and Hartman hit Blake Whiteheart on a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-20 with 7:47 left in the third quarter after Matthew Dennis converted the point-after attempt.

After Clemson tied it up, Wake Forest went to work again and this time Donovan Greene caught Hartman’s fifth touchdown pass of the game as it took a 35-28 lead with 1:19 left in the third quarter.

With less than 12 minutes to go the Tigers tied the game at 35 when Will Shipley scored from 2 yards out with less than 12 minutes to go in the game.

Clemson took a 20-14 lead at halftime with a B.T. Potter 38-yard field goal with 14 seconds to go.

The Tigers dominated the time of possession in the first half and took a 14-0 lead early on two D.J. Uiagalelei touchdown passes.

The two times the Wake Forest offense cracked the Clemson defense it scored twice on two touchdown passes from Hartman to the fast-emerging Jahmal Banks.