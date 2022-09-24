Clemson beats Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime in a wild, emotional and thrilling game at Truist Field

Fifth-ranked Clemson’s 51-45 double-overtime win over No. 21 Wake Forest had just about everything.

It had another sellout crowd of 33,000 at Truist Field.

It had touchdown after touchdown in a supreme passing show that aired nationally on ABC.

It had drama, with plenty of emotion pouring from both teams.

For the Demon Deacons, however, it had everything but a victory as the Tigers made one more play when they needed to.

And for the emotion part of it, center Michael Jurgens of the Deacons fought back tears while his voice cracked in the postgame news conference. He was feeling it the most, especially when he talked about his former high-school teammate, Bryan Bresee of Clemson, who lost his sister to brain cancer earlier this month.

“It hurts, it always hurts,” Jurgens said of Clemson's 14th straight win over Wake Forest.

Jurgens offered condolences to Bresee and his family, but he was also feeling the sting of his team pouring their heart and soul into a game, only to see it unravel in overtime.

“(Assistant) Coach (Kevin) Higgins talked to us last night about being focused and be completely mentally and physically exhausted after the game, and that’s how we feel,” Jurgens said. “They made one more play.”

Coach Dave Clawson, who has now lost to the Tigers nine straight times since he took over in 2014, talked all week before the game about matching up well with the Tigers. And they did just, that especially with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing the ball around as if it were a Nerf.

Hartman passed for a school-record six touchdowns, but in the second overtime, after the Tigers scored to take the lead, couldn’t get one more. His fourth-down pass to the end zone was knocked away and the Tigers celebrated their hard-fought win.

“Today neither team could really defend the deep ball,” Clawson said. “That's what it came down to at the end. They hit that one down the middle, and we had the ball tipped and we missed a shot at the end. So again, it was a one-play game.”

In 22 possessions combined in regulation — not counting the final possessions at the end of the first half and the end of regulation when the Tigers were content to play for overtime — there were 12 touchdowns scored and three field goals made.

The teams combined for 1,006 yards with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei of Clemson passing for five touchdowns.

Neither offense had a turnover, and in the second half the Deacons scored on four straight possessions to take the lead.

“We fought and we started out slow like normal,” Hartman said of falling behind 14-0 out of the gate in the first quarter. “It starts with me and it just takes some time to settle in. But we battled and we were in that game to the end. A play, there and a play there and we’d be happy.”

As the second half evolved into a scoring feast, it looked as if the Demon Deacons had the advantage with four minutes to go in regulation and the ball and the score tied. They moved to midfield, but couldn't get into position for a possible try at a field goal and were forced to punt.

Clawson said in that series they tried more running plays because the defense of the Tigers was taking away the outside passing lanes. Too many runs up the middle went nowhere, but after a punt by Ivan Mora pinned the Tigers deep, they were content to go to overtime.

The Deacons scored first in OT, when Hartman found A.T. Perry for an 8-yard touchdown. The Tigers came right back and Uiagalelei found Beaux Collins with a 21-yard touchdown pass. The extra-point attempt was good to tie the game.

The Tigers got the ball back first in the second overtime and scored when Uiagalelei hit Davis Allen for another 21-yard touchdown pass. The Tigers had to go for the two-point conversion, but Kobie Turner knocked down Uiagalelei's pass attempt.

However, the offense for the Deacons stalled on the next series to end the game.

“The locker room right now is hurting,” Clawson said. “That's a football team that has invested a lot and they care a lot and expected to win this game. But again, there's a lot of football left and you're not going to win the league with one game. You're not going to lose it with one game.”

Hartman, who was in no mood to talk with reporters after the game, answered a couple of questions but then hurried to get off the podium.

When asked about the mood of the locker room he said: “You can take a good guess.”