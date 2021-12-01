Clemson fan does the right thing and gives away his four tickets to Saturday's ACC Championship game

Griffin then worked her connections to reach out to Willie “Super Sub” Griffin, a former Wake Forest basketball star and a former Atkins High School star who lives in Winston-Salem. Griffin’s wife has been battling cancer the last couple of years, but she thought it would be great if Willie could get the tickets.

Willie reached out to me about the tickets and I connected him with Davis.

“It’s really nice of that Clemson fan to want to make sure those tickets get into the hands of Wake Forest fans,” Willie said about getting to go to the game. “That shows some great character in him to want to give back like that so I’m going to take my wife (Ernestine) and a couple of friends. We're excited and thankful for his generosity.”

The good news is the tickets are also in the Wake Forest section of the stadium.

Davis said he talked with Willie, a Wake Forest graduate who starred for the Deacons in the early 1970s, about the tickets.

“I’m glad they are using them and we are cheering for the Deacons in this game,” Davis said. “It was the right thing to do to give the tickets away so hopefully Willie will get to see Wake Forest win the ACC title on Saturday.”