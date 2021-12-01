Clemson fan does the right thing and gives away his four tickets to Saturday's ACC Championship game

Chris Davis, a die-hard Clemson football fan and a season-ticket holder, had a request for me after leaving a voice mail message. And the request was a good one.
Davis, 65, had four tickets to Saturday’s ACC Championship Game in Charlotte between Wake Forest and Pittsburgh and he was trying to find a home for them.
“I want to give them to somebody deserving and I want to make sure they go to Wake Forest fans,” Davis said. “I don’t want any money for them, but I just want some Wake Forest fans to enjoy the tickets and enjoy the game.”
Davis, who bought the tickets last summer, and his brother have been season-ticket holders for Clemson since the late 1970s. Davis lives in the Rock Hill area of South Carolina, and in the spirit of giving he wanted to do something nice.
“It’s not that far away from Christmas so I want to give them a nice present so I’m hoping you can help me,” Davis said after I called him back.
For the first time in seven years, the Clemson Tigers aren't in the championship game.
I reached out to Julie Griffin, a former Wake Forest cheerleader who might be the most passionate Deacon fan around. She knows more fans than maybe anybody. I was sure she could point me in the right direction as to who could use the four tickets.
Griffin then worked her connections to reach out to Willie “Super Sub” Griffin, a former Wake Forest basketball star and a former Atkins High School star who lives in Winston-Salem. Griffin’s wife has been battling cancer the last couple of years, but she thought it would be great if Willie could get the tickets.
Willie reached out to me about the tickets and I connected him with Davis.
“It’s really nice of that Clemson fan to want to make sure those tickets get into the hands of Wake Forest fans,” Willie said about getting to go to the game. “That shows some great character in him to want to give back like that so I’m going to take my wife (Ernestine) and a couple of friends. We're excited and thankful for his generosity.”
The good news is the tickets are also in the Wake Forest section of the stadium.
Davis said he talked with Willie, a Wake Forest graduate who starred for the Deacons in the early 1970s, about the tickets.
“I’m glad they are using them and we are cheering for the Deacons in this game,” Davis said. “It was the right thing to do to give the tickets away so hopefully Willie will get to see Wake Forest win the ACC title on Saturday.”
On Tuesday Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest said there could be at least 25,000 fans who will be wearing black and gold on Saturday. Now, there will be four more thanks to a Clemson fan.
"I actually just got a new Wake Forest sweatshirt," Willie said, "so I'll be wearing that proudly."
336-727-4081