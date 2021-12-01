Clemson fan gives away his tickets to Saturday's ACC Championship game — on the condition they go to Wake supporters

Griffin then worked her connections to reach out to Willie "Super Sub" Griffin, a former Wake Forest basketball and Atkins High School star who lives in Winston-Salem. Willie Griffin’s wife has been battling cancer the last couple of years, and Julie Griffin thought it would be great if he could get the tickets.

Willie Griffin reached out to me about the tickets, and I connected him with Davis.

“It’s really nice of that Clemson fan to want to make sure those tickets get into the hands of Wake Forest fans,” he said. “That shows some great character in him to want to give back like that; so I’m going to take my wife (Ernestine) and a couple of friends. We're excited and thankful for his generosity.”

The good news: The tickets are in the Wake Forest section of the stadium.

Davis said he talked with Willie Griffin, a Wake Forest graduate who starred for the Deacons in the early 1970s, about the tickets.

“I’m glad they are using them, and we are cheering for the Deacons in this game,” Davis said. “It was the right thing to do to give the tickets away so hopefully Willie will get to see Wake Forest win the ACC title on Saturday.”