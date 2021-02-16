Coach Dave Clawson loves the idea that he'll have the largest roster he's ever had at Wake Forest

Making cuts to his bulging football roster hasn’t been something Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has had to do much in recent years.

He will likely need to do that to get down to the NCAA-mandated roster of 110 players by this fall. It’s a good problem, Clawson says, because the goal is to build the most depth in the program since his arrival in 2014.

“Our numbers are good and there are a lot of players who are giving up FCS scholarships or other good, academic schools to come here and try and play at Wake Forest and play in the ACC and get a Wake Forest degree," Clawson said Tuesday. "Our numbers are great and they’ve never been better.”

The Deacons have nine players coming back for an extra year of eligibility, and those don’t count toward the 110, so that’s why Clawson and his assistants will have the luxury of more players in spring football and in the fall. He can use spring practice to whittle it down to the 110 players that he can have in camp for August.

With 20 of 22 starters scheduled to return off a team that went 4-5 last fall, the depth problems that have been evident in past seasons could disappear in 2021.

The Deacons have been to a bowl game the last five seasons, but Clawson says the goal is to do more than just that.