Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest focused on playing Clemson and not coaching carousel

“For them, it starts on defense,” Clawson said about the Tigers. “They have one of the best defensive coordinators in all of football. They’ve got great players and that combination of being well coached and having talent they are the best defense in the ACC.”

The Deacons are second in the nation in scoring in FBS behind only Ohio State, which averages 46.3 points per game.

Going through Clemson to win it

The Tigers, who have won the ACC’s Atlantic Division for six straight years, still have a chance to win the division but must beat Wake Forest on Saturday and then hope the Deacons lose to Boston College on the road on Nov. 27.

Luke Masterson of the Deacons, who transitioned to linebacker for his super senior season from defensive back, says they will have their hands full on Saturday.

“Obviously Clemson’s a great team,” Masterson said. “They’ve had their success in the ACC so it’s not really a surprise that they are in the position that they are in and still in the talk with the ACC. We kind of knew we would have to go through Clemson but they are usually always in contention.”

Let the moment sink in