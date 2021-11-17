Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest focused on playing Clemson and not coaching carousel

It is part of being successful so Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest was asked about vacant coaching jobs that have already started to come open.
Clawson, who is in his eighth season at Wake Forest, has elevated the program to where the Demon Deacons can win the ACC’s Atlantic Division title with a win at Clemson on Saturday.
The Deacons are 9-1 and will play in their sixth bowl game in a row after the season.
“We’re trying to get ready to play Clemson,” Clawson said on Tuesday afternoon when asked about the coaching jobs that opened up including Virginia Tech. “So that’s enough of a challenge without complicating things.”
Clawson said his entire focus is on the Deacons next game.
“Those are things I don’t really concern myself with,” he said about different coaching jobs. “I’m pretty locked in with what we are doing now.”
Clemson’s strength is defense
One of the best offenses in the ACC will be going up against one of the best defenses on Saturday in Death Valley. The Deacons lead the ACC in scoring at 44.7 points a game and the Tigers lead the ACC in points allowed averaging just 15.3 points a game.
Brent Venables, the outstanding defensive coordinator at Clemson, has kept the Tigers in the hunt for another ACC title.
“For them, it starts on defense,” Clawson said about the Tigers. “They have one of the best defensive coordinators in all of football. They’ve got great players and that combination of being well coached and having talent they are the best defense in the ACC.”
The Deacons are second in the nation in scoring in FBS behind only Ohio State, which averages 46.3 points per game.
Going through Clemson to win it
The Tigers, who have won the ACC’s Atlantic Division for six straight years, still have a chance to win the division but must beat Wake Forest on Saturday and then hope the Deacons lose to Boston College on the road on Nov. 27.
Luke Masterson of the Deacons, who transitioned to linebacker for his super senior season from defensive back, says they will have their hands full on Saturday.
“Obviously Clemson’s a great team,” Masterson said. “They’ve had their success in the ACC so it’s not really a surprise that they are in the position that they are in and still in the talk with the ACC. We kind of knew we would have to go through Clemson but they are usually always in contention.”
Let the moment sink in
After most games Clawson likes to get his players in the locker room as soon as possible but Saturday’s nights win over N.C. State was different. He let the players and his coaches linger to enjoy the moment of the 45-42 win as students and fans emptied out onto the turf at Truist Field.
There were some announcements for the players to go back to the locker room by the public address announcer but they weren’t listening.
“It was awesome,” Masterson said about the 15 or so minutes that they were allowed to soak in the final home game and the atmosphere surrounding the win. “I was just taking it all in and enjoying the moment. I was looking around and seeing that my teammates were still out there because I didn’t want to get in trouble for not going to the locker room. Coach Clawson just told us to enjoy it and embrace that moment because you don’t get that too often.”
Bill Faircloth honored by coaches association
Bill Faircloth, who dedicated his career to Wake Forest athletics and helping student-athletes grow and develop on and off the field, has been named the 2021 American Football Coaches Association’s Outstanding Achievement Award recipient.
“Coach Fair is a Wake Forest living legend,” Clawson said. “Having played, coached and worked here over the past five decades, he understands this community and our football program better than anyone. He is truly loved by all our former players and there is no one more deserving of this award than Bill Faircloth.”
Faircloth, who was an AFCA 35-year member and long-time athletic administrator and coach, was Wake Forest’s Gene Hooks Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in 2012. He was a three-year letter winner at Wake Forest as an offensive lineman from 1961-63. He was team captain in his senior year and earned Academic All-ACC honors. Faircloth earned his master’s degree from Alabama in 1965.
