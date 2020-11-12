Coach Jerry Haas of Wake Forest signs three golfers for next fall

Coach Jerry Haas of the Wake Forest men’s golf team has signed three for next season.

Scotty Kennon, Marshal Meisel, and Collin Adams will join the Deacons next fall.

“They all bring something different to the table and will be great competitors,” Haas said in a statement. “I know they’re excited and will represent the old gold and black to the highest standard.”

Kennon, who is from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., is ranked 10th in the AJGA rankings and is a two-time All-America.

Meisel, who is from Chevy Chase, Md., is a two-time winner on the AJGA Tour and this past summer was third in the Arnold Palmer Junior Invitational.

Adams, who is from Charlotte and is a senior at Charlotte Latin School, was the runner-up in the PGA Junior this past summer and had two other top five finishes in high-level junior tournaments.

Kennon decided on attending Wake Forest in 2018.

“From the moment we met Scotty we knew Wake Forest would be a great fit for him,” Haas said. “He lists (former Wake Forest professor and the late) Maya Angelou as his favorite poet.”

Adams has been on Wake Forest’s recruiting radar for awhile, according to Haas.

“Collin is currently the second ranked player in the state of North Carolina,” Haas said. “He’s not afraid to make a lot of birdies and shoot low scores. He is probably one of the best ball strikers we’ve recruited and has blossomed so beautifully later in his junior career.”

