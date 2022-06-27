Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest gives an update on his program

It’s hard for Steve Forbes of Wake Forest to place any kind of label on his men’s basketball team so early in the summer. But heading into his third season there’s plenty of optimism thanks to the culture he’s built and with the makeup of his roster.

With all the NBA decisions out of the way and Jake LaRavia going 19th in the first round as he was selected by Minnesota where he was traded to Memphis, and Alondes Williams signing a free agent deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Forbes is ready to look ahead.

On Monday afternoon he gave journalists an update on the program in about an hour long session. He first wanted to make sure to give LaRavia and Williams credit for how far they have come.

“A year ago Jake or Alondes were not listed in the top 100 college transfers,” Forbes said. “And they weren’t on anybody’s NBA board or mock draft so it’s a credit to them and the unbelievable year they had playing here.”

Continuing to move forward

Building off the success in recruiting and the quick turnaround in LaRavia and Williams' NBA draft stock is something Forbes and his staff embrace. They worked long and hard hours in assembling their current 15-man roster. Forbes has one scholarship left but wasn’t sure if he would use it.

“For that last scholarship if we find somebody that’s good enough we will use it, it’s that simple,” Forbes said.

There are six newcomers (two freshmen and four transfers) on the roster and all but one have been on campus practicing for the last three weeks. Freshman Bobi Klingtman, a 6-foot-9 forward, is playing for a national team this summer in Sweden.

“We’re starting from scratch a little bit,” Forbes said. “It’s nice to have that experience (of the transfers coming in) but we’ll see where we are between now and November.”

Williamson will be the leader

Winston-Salem native Daivien Williamson is the lone starter back but as a point guard who can also play on the wing he’ll be Forbes’ coach on the floor. Williamson tested the NBA process and decided to come back even though he graduated. He’ll take graduate classes for his final season.

With the transfer portal being such a big part of college basketball filling holes is much easier.

“Those guys that we’ve signed have all started,” Forbes said about the transfers who have been at other programs. “I’m pretty sure that Andrew (Carr) started in NCAA Tournament (for Delaware) and Tyree (Appleby) I think played in the NCAA Tournament before so that helps because they’ve been starters. It would be nice if one if one of those guys came back but it was their decisions and it was a thought-out process so it wasn’t something that just happened after one meeting. It’s nice to have some experience like that.”

Forbes has liked how this team has been working already and pointed out that Davion Bradford, a 7-foot center from Kansas State who is listed as 270 pounds, has lost 19 pounds in three weeks of practices. And returning guard Damari Monsanto has also lost weight after returning late last season after Achillies surgery.

Extra practices in July

The Demon Deacons, 25-10 last season which included going 2-1 in the NIT, will get extra games this season thanks to an overseas trip the first week of August. Because they are traveling to London to play in a tournament, Forbes and his team are allowed 10 extra practices by the NCAA.

“Our schedule is about done,” Forbes said. “We have a home and home with Georgia and we start here (this season). I inherited the Jamaica Classic (that’s played in November) that I tried to get out of it but could not so we play there against LaSalle and win or lose we play against either Georgetown or Loyola Marymount.”

Other nonconference games are at Wisconsin in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, a neutral-site game in Atlanta against LSU and a home and home with Rutgers with this season’s game in New Jersey.

“With our schedule in the ACC I think we’ll have eight possible Quad 1 games so we’ll have plenty of opportunities to play for an at-large bid (to the NCAA Tournament),” Forbes said.

Forbes said that the annual game with Xavier that honors the late Skip Prosser will not be played this season. It’s Xavier’s home game but the two schools couldn’t agree on a date, Forbes said.

“I want to play it but there was a coaching change there so it will be pushed (to next season),” Forbes said.

What excites Forbes is the trip overseas to London, Paris, France and Amsterdam. He said they will play three games and each of his three assistant coaches (B.J. McKie, Matt Woodley and Brooks Savage) will each get a chance to be the head coach for a game.

“Players don’t have to listen to me in August,” Forbes said. “But this gives my assistants a chance to be a head coach in a game so that’s what I usually try and do with a trip like this one. It will be a great experience for the guys and will be great for team bonding.”

It’s also a chance for center Matthew Marsh and Cam Hildreth, who are both from England, a chance to play in front of friends and family.

As for the rest of the schedule Forbes said there is still another nonconference game to schedule as well as an exhibition game at Joel Coliseum.

Last season Division II Winston-Salem State came across town to play.

“It’s something we will discuss,” Forbes said. “But the exhibition game is really the last game we schedule. That worked out great (last season) and I’m not against it and we had a great crowd and I thought it wonderful, so I think we’ll go back and revisit it.”

