Coach Steve Forbes reveals a few secrets from the 'secret scrimmage' with Ohio State

There’s a relatively new term in college basketball that is pretty self-explanatory. The secret scrimmage is allowed by the NCAA where programs can play each other in a closed environment.

Wake Forest had a scrimmage against Ohio State and a journalist at the Columbus-Dispatch found out a few details. The rules for the scrimmages are no fans, no journalists and there’s not supposed to be anything revealed about what went on.

Coach Steve Forbes of the Demon Deacons didn’t miss a beat in poking fun at the whole secret part of the scrimmage.

“I want start out by thanking Chris Holtmann and his staff for agreeing to play in our not-so-secret scrimmage,” Forbes said about Ohio State agreeing to make the trip to play at a neutral court in West Virginia. “I see Woodward and Bernstein wrote an article in the Columbus Dispatch about it….I can promise you me and my staff is not worried about who deep throat is.”

Adam Jardy actually wrote the article for the Dispatch, and not Bob Woodard and Carl Bernstein, who are credited with breaking the Watergate story back when Richard Nixon was President in the 1970s.

What Forbes loves about the chance to play another school is it breaks the monotony of his players going up against each other so much. Since June the Demon Deacons have had more than 70 practices.

It appears that the Demon Deacons won the scrimmage, but Forbes would not confirm or deny it. The two teams met at Concord University in West Virginia on Sunday.

“We scrimmaged on Sunday morning and this was actually the third time we played with officials,” Forbes said. “I’m not going to talk about the score or about Ohio State and what they did or didn’t do. That’s something Chris and I agreed upon before the scrimmage.”

Forbes did say that his starters were Daivien Williamson, Cameron Hildreth, Tyree Appleby, Andrew Carr and Matthew Marsh.

Bobi Klintman played 25 minutes off the bench, according to Forbes.

“We had 10 players score in the first half,” Forbes said.

They also made 13 3-pointers with seven players making at least one 3-pointer and shot 44% on 3-pointers. What also was encouraging was they had 19 assists and 13 turnovers on 77 possessions. They also had 13 steals in the game.

“Our overall shot selection was good,” Forbes said.

Jao Ituka has slight injury

Guard Jao Ituka suffered a slight knee injury and was limited to just five minutes in the scrimmage. Forbes said he wasn’t concerned about the injury and that Ituka should be back at practice this week.

“He only played five minutes but had three points and three assists,” Forbes said. “He should be back at practice (Wednesday) on a limited basis.”

WSSU comes to Joel Coliseum

Wake Forest will play on exhibition game against Division II Winston-Salem State on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum.

The Rams, who were 19-10 last season, have four starters back and will play the Demon Deacons for the second straight season in an exhibition game. WSSU is receiving $7,000 for the game.

“We are getting ready to play Winston-Salem State on Tuesday,” Forbes said. “I have a lot of respect for Coach (Cleo) Hill Jr. and they went 19-10 last year and 13-3 in the (CIAA)…. It’s expected to be a hard-fought game and I think it’s good for our community and we enjoyed the game last year. Hopefully, we will continue to play this game.”

One of WSSU’s key transfers is Jaylen Gibson, who played last season at N.C. State. Gibson originally committed to Wake Forest out of high school but after Danny Manning was fired Gibson wound up at N.C. State. He had one of his best games of the season for the Wolfpack at Joel Coliseum last season scoring 10 points in 23 minutes.

Lots of positives so far

While Forbes likes where his team, like most coaches he would love to see more.

“I think it’s about continuing to progress,” Forbes said. “And to cut down on the mistakes that we’ve been making since practice started. Nobody is going to be perfect and I tell them that every day. But I expect you to correct those mistakes once you make them.”

Since the start of practice Forbes has stressed how much they will need to rebound even better than last season when they got to the NIT and Forbes was named ACC Coach of the Year.

“I think we have to continue to shore up some things defensively,” Forbes said. “I don’t think we are where we need to be yet, but it shouldn’t be that way.”

A much faster backcourt

One of the most noticeable differences this season will likely be team speed. Tyree Appleby, a graduate transfer from Florida, has added a lot to the backcourt to go alongside Williamson.

“I think we have good team speed and we can get up and down and run,” Forbes said.

Forbes said in the scrimmage his team pressed full court, something it didn’t do a lot last season.

As for the makeup of the team he likes what he’s seen.

“We’ve got some really good personalities on the team,” Forbes said. “Ty likes to think he’s funny, but I’m funnier. Daivien’s in his last season and I can’t imagine anybody representing Wake Forest and Winston-Salem better than him. He’s got 1,300 points and he’s a better person than he is a player. Ty’s got 1,500 points so between them they have 2,800 points so they’ll be fun to watch.”