College basketball practice previews: Wake Forest men

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.
Wake Forest men
First practice date
Wednesday
2019-20 record
6-14 ACC, 13-18 overall
Key losses
PG Brandon Childress (15.6 points, 4.6 assists)
C Olivier Sarr (13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, All-ACC third team)
Chaundee Brown (12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds)
Key returnees
F Isaiah Mucius (7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds)
G Jahcobi Neath (5.3 points, 2.2 assists)
F Ismael Massoud (4.8 points, 39.8 three-point percentage)
Key additions
G Jalen Johnson (3.5 points in 31 appearances at Tennessee)
G Jonah Antonio (6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds at UNLV)
G Ian DuBose (19 points, 7.3 rebounds at Houston Baptist)
About the preseason
First-year coach Steve Forbes nears his debut with the Deacons. He has promised a gritty defensive style, a transformation that has been the focuses of unofficial workouts.
