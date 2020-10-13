College basketball practice previews: Wake Forest women

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.
Wake Forest women
First practice date
Wednesday
2019-20 record
7-11 ACC, 16-16 overall
Key losses
G Alex Sharp (12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds)
F Ona Udoh (6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds)
Key returnees
F Ivana Raca (17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds)
G Gina Conti (10 points, 4.6 assists)
Key additions
G Jewel Spear (24 points, 6.2 rebounds as a HS senior at The Colony High School in Texas)
About the preseason
Sharp’s absence will be missed, but the Deacons return most of a core that pushed late for a postseason berth.
