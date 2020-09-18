College football players' parents will be allowed to attend games in North Carolina

Maybe Gov. Roy Cooper got tired of hearing from parents, but whatever the reason, college football players' families will now be able to see them play in person in North Carolina.

The decision to allow families to attend games in spacious, outdoor football stadiums during the pandemic was made late Thursday night. Wake Forest will be provided 100 tickets for players' families for its game Saturday night at N.C. State, which is being allowed 350 seats for families.

Several parents of N.C. State players took a petition to Cooper's office this week requesting to attend home football games this season, following pleas this month from parents of Appalachian State and North Carolina players. Cooper's Phase 2.5 orders, in effect through Oct. 2 during the COVID-19 pandemic, limits outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

The decision also will allow families to attend the Notre Dame-Wake Forest and Campbell-Appalachian State games, both at noon Sept. 26, and East Carolina's game in Greenville against Central Florida on Sept. 26. Duke, which will host Boston College on Saturday, will not have spectators, a Duke spokesman told the News & Observer of Raleigh.

John Ruocchio, whose son, Thomas, is a redshirt senior tight end at State, said it doesn’t really matter how the decision was reached for the Deacons' game at 57,000-seat Carter-Finley Stadium.

“The bottom line is the parents get to see their kids play,” said John, an attorney who lives in Raleigh. “I’m especially excited for the parents of the freshmen players because there’s only one time you get to see your son run onto the field for the first time before a game.”