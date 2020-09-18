College football players' parents will be allowed to attend games in North Carolina

Maybe Gov. Roy Cooper got tired of hearing from parents, but whatever the reason, college football players' families will now be able to see them play in person in North Carolina.
The decision to allow families to attend games in spacious, outdoor football stadiums during the pandemic was made late Thursday night. Wake Forest will be provided 100 tickets for players' families for its game Saturday night at N.C. State, which is being allowed 350 seats for families.
Several parents of N.C. State players took a petition to Cooper's office this week requesting to attend home football games this season, following pleas this month from parents of Appalachian State and North Carolina players. Cooper's Phase 2.5 orders, in effect through Oct. 2 during the COVID-19 pandemic, limits outdoor gatherings to 50 people.
The decision also will allow families to attend the Notre Dame-Wake Forest and Campbell-Appalachian State games, both at noon Sept. 26, and East Carolina's game in Greenville against Central Florida on Sept. 26. Duke, which will host Boston College on Saturday, will not have spectators, a Duke spokesman told the News & Observer of Raleigh.
John Ruocchio, whose son, Thomas, is a redshirt senior tight end at State, said it doesn’t really matter how the decision was reached for the Deacons' game at 57,000-seat Carter-Finley Stadium.
“The bottom line is the parents get to see their kids play,” said John, an attorney who lives in Raleigh. “I’m especially excited for the parents of the freshmen players because there’s only one time you get to see your son run onto the field for the first time before a game.”
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said: “Our program is grateful for the decision from the department of North Carolina Health & Human Services to allow 350 fans at the game tomorrow night and next week. We are appreciative of N.C. State sharing that allotment with us so that we can allocate tickets to our student-athletes families.”
The Deacons will travel to Raleigh with 80 players, and tickets for parents will be distributed based on players' seniority.
Only a limited number of parents attended the Charlotte-Appalachian State game last weekend in Boone, and fans were limited for the Syracuse-North Carolina and Clemson-Wake Forest games.
“I'm just glad someone got through to the governor,” said Chad Hannon, the father of Appalachian State starting center Noah Hannon. “I guess it helps if your school is in Raleigh and you can go stand on his doorstep.”
Pat Crowley, the Reynolds High School football coach whose son, Will, who for the Tar Heels, said he received an email from Coach Mack Brown on Thursday night saying families would be allowed into Kenan Stadium for home games. But the Tar Heels' game against Charlotte scheduled for Saturday had been canceled earlier in the day, and Carolina is searching for an opponent who could fill an open date Sept. 26.
Ruocchio said parents would be required to abide by social distancing rules between families, wear face masks and wash hands.
“We all understand that part of it and will do everything we can to keep our distance so it’s safe,” Ruocchio said.
Several other parents from the Wolfpack who were part of the letter to the overnor included Debra Ryan (Liam Ryan), Trevor Thomas (Drake and Thayer Thomas), Tracy Wilson (Peyton Wilson) and Maneesha Jones (Levi Jones).
The letter stated that the governor had already broken the limit of 50 people at outdoor gatherings by allowing football games to be played.
“Parents of N.C. State University football team players are asking the Governor— by petition — to explain the science behind his decision as to why, if they apply appropriate social distancing and mask protocol, they cannot attend a game in person, in an outdoor stadium, in numbers less than 500, and in a venue that holds 57,583 people,” the letter stated.
Journal staff writer Ethan Joyce contributed.
336-727-4081