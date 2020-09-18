College football players' parents will now be allowed to attend games in North Carolina

Maybe Gov. Roy Cooper got tired of hearing from parents, but whatever the reason, college football players families will now be able to see them play in games.

The decision to allow families into spacious, outdoor football stadiums during the pandemic was made late Thursday night.

Several parents of N.C. State players sent a letter to Cooper asking to attend home football games this season. N.C. State will play host to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium which seats just over 57,500.

John Ruocchio, whose son, Thomas, is a redshirt senior tight end, said it doesn’t really matter how the decision was reached.

“The bottom line is the parents get to see their kids play,” said John, who is an attorney who lives in Raleigh. “I’m especially excited for the parents of the freshmen players because there’s only one time you get to see your son run onto the field for the first time before a game.”

Each N.C. State player will get two tickets to Saturday night’s game, and Wake Forest will get an additional 100 tickets for parents of players. A total of 350 tickets will be available for families of the players.

Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest said: “Our program is grateful for the decision from the department of North Carolina Health & Human Services to allow 350 fans at the game tomorrow night and next week. We are appreciative of N.C. State sharing that allotment with us so that we can allocate tickets to our student-athletes families.”