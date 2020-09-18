College football players' parents will now be allowed to attend games in North Carolina

Maybe Gov. Roy Cooper got tired of hearing from parents, but whatever the reason, college football players families will now be able to see them play in games.
The decision to allow families into spacious, outdoor football stadiums during the pandemic was made late Thursday night.
Several parents of N.C. State players sent a letter to Cooper asking to attend home football games this season. N.C. State will play host to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium which seats just over 57,500.
John Ruocchio, whose son, Thomas, is a redshirt senior tight end, said it doesn’t really matter how the decision was reached.
“The bottom line is the parents get to see their kids play,” said John, who is an attorney who lives in Raleigh. “I’m especially excited for the parents of the freshmen players because there’s only one time you get to see your son run onto the field for the first time before a game.”
Each N.C. State player will get two tickets to Saturday night’s game, and Wake Forest will get an additional 100 tickets for parents of players. A total of 350 tickets will be available for families of the players.
Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest said: “Our program is grateful for the decision from the department of North Carolina Health & Human Services to allow 350 fans at the game tomorrow night and next week. We are appreciative of N.C. State sharing that allotment with us so that we can allocate tickets to our student-athletes families.”
This means that the Wake Forest-Notre Dame game at noon at Truist Field on Sept. 26 will have 350 fans.
The Deacons will travel with 80 players for Saturday’s game to Raleigh and tickets for parents will go the seniors first, and then down the line.
Other parents of players at Appalachian State and North Carolina also pushed the Governor’s office to allow parents into games for last weekend. Last weekend at games in Boone and Chapel Hill as well as at Wake Forest, only a few fans were allowed in because of Cooper’s state guidelines for mass gatherings.
Pat Crowley, who is the football coach at Reynolds High School, has a son, Will, who plays for the Tar Heels. Crowley said he got an email from Coach Mack Brown on Thursday night that families would be allowed into Kenan Stadium for home games.
Unfortunately, the Tar Heels game with Charlotte scheduled for Saturday has been canceled after players in 49ers’ program were quarantined.
Ruocchio said that the parents got a response back from the governor’s office that they would have to abide by the social distancing rules between families as well as wearing face masks and washing hands.
“We all understand that part of it and will do everything we can to keep our distance so it’s safe,” Ruocchio said.
Several other parents from the Wolfpack who were part of the letter to the Governor included Debra Ryan (Liam Ryan), Trevor Thomas (Drake and Thayer Thomas), Tracy Wilson (Peyton Wilson) and Maneesha Jones (Levi Jones).
In the letter, it stated that the Governor had already broken the 50 people or fewer mass gathering guideline when football games were allowed to be played because of how many are on the field and on the sidelines.
“Parents of N.C. State University football team players are asking the Governor— by petition — to explain the science behind his decision as to why, if they apply appropriate social distancing and mask protocol, they cannot attend a game in person, in an outdoor stadium, in numbers less than 500, and in a venue that holds 57,583 people,” the letter stated.
