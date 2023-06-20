Talk about must-see TV.

This was the game of the tournament, and this entire weekend has been full of “the game of the tournament." With its win tonight, Wake Forest is only one game away from making it to the College World Series finals, a first since… you guessed it, 1955.

And with this win, I have a few more observations and pointers about the Demon Deacons. Not about their play or strategy or anything actually baseball-related, as I'm a guy who topped out of Little League in the seventh grade. But to critique and analyze something in unnecessary detail I just watched on TV while lying on the couch, I most certainly have the credentials.

Have a good grasp of the CWS strike zone? Me neither

Umpires David Savage and Casey Moser may have switched their spots on the field between Wake Forest’s matchups with Stanford and LSU, but the strike zone was still as arbitrary as it was on Saturday. From what I could tell with Savage two days ago, if the catcher was able to frame his mitt with a piece of leather hovering over the white plate, that was good enough for a strike. For Moser on Monday night, I have not recognized any pattern whatsoever. My best guess is that the pitcher just had to throw the ball forward and pass the plane of home plate.

Whether that plane was crossed 6 feet to the right of it, 6 feet above it, or 6 seconds after the ball hit the dirt, was not of Moser’s concern. A strike was to be called. Or a ball. Or whatever he felt like calling. The nonexistent strike zone caused me as much confusion at home as it did to the crowded LSU fan base, as well as the lone Wake Forest fan behind the backstop.

Where in the world was the Demon Deacon mascot last night?

The clash of CWS favorites was the first game I saw this weekend where the Charles Schwab Ballpark was filled to the brim with people. Fans were ready to see the two best teams in the nation go head-to-head, with both schools being well-represented by supporters. However, for some reason there weren’t any mascots roaming around.

It makes sense that LSU’s real-life tiger didn’t make an appearance in Omaha, as I’ve heard he’s not the most friendly toward opposing fans. It was the absence of the Demon Deacon suit that was really puzzling. As it turns out, the Demon Deacon did make the journey west with the team, but the man behind the mask was too tired and would rather watch the game from his hotel room.

Don’t worry, the room of Wake Forest students and recent graduates all passed the phone around the watch party taking turns to shame the man who claims to be the Demon Deacons’ No. 1 fan. He has Wednesday night to redeem himself.

Paul Skenes and Rhett Lowder had a duel for the ages... from their dugouts

Even though Wake Forest’s Josh Hartle and LSU’s Ty Floyd lasted a little shorter on the mound than their coaches may have liked, the two battled the pressure and fanned a combined 19 batters, and each only allowed two runs. Most teams around the country would welcome a performance like that, but unfortunately that’s not the pitching duel I’m referring to. I’m talking about the two pitchers who didn’t even play!

LSU’s Paul Skenes and Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder both started for their teams on Saturday, and both projected top-5 picks in the upcoming MLB draft earned the win. Coaches, scouts and fans all consider the two juniors to be the first and second best pitchers in the NCAA, and ESPN’s production team would agree.

Not counting replays, media packages or any pre- or post-game appearances, Skenes and Lowder were shown on screen 27 times. Sure, they are the best two players on their respective teams, but also, they weren’t even playing. Skenes’ mid-game interview helped with his total of 21, but he would have still reached double-digits without it. His sick mustache may have helped too.

Keep your beach ball away from Tommy Hawke

One of the other instances I was keeping track of, since the official statistician doesn’t, was how many times a beach ball appeared on screen. Apparently, there are tons of these plastic toys floating around the stands, but only three made it onto the field at some point or another. I am happy to report two of them were returned to their owner, but one, well, Tommy Hawke destroyed.

These Demon Deacons like to have fun, just look toward the dugout during the game, and usually Tommy Hawke is the most energetic of the bunch. So getting on Hawke’s bad side is quite the feat, and I just hope that no other beach balls head his way.