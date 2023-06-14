There are a variety of ways for Wake Forest fans to follow the baseball team to Omaha and the Men's College World Series, either by land or by air. Then again, there's always the television.

The top-ranked and top-seeded Demon Deacons captured their Super Regional on Sunday, whipping Alabama 22-5 to continue their quest for the school's first national championship since 1955. That surely set in motion a flurry of activity of travel plans and GPS navigation options.

Wake Forest opens with Stanford on Saturday at 2 p.m. Regardless of the outcome, the Demon Deacons play again on Monday, with Saturday's decision determining the game time.

For those staying in town, the school threw a going-away party for the team on Wednesday at David F. Couch Ballpark. For those trying to make up their minds, there are multiple options for getting to Omaha to keep the party going. You can spend a little or a lot.

Greyhound will get you there from Winston-Salem, but for $249, plan to spend two days on the road with plenty of stops before reaching your destination.

Amtrak can get you to Omaha from Greensboro, but a check of its website shows its coach seats are all sold out, leaving passengers with roomettes or bedrooms starting at $1,230. Barring delays, it's a 40-hour ride involving three trains.

Flying is a bit pricey, but because there was only a week between the Super Regional victory and the CWS, it will cost more.

United Airlines had the cheapest flight out of Greensboro as of Tuesday at $862. Delta goes to Omaha from Piedmont Triad International Airport for $973. Multiple airlines, including American Airlines, are charging in excess of $1,110. All are round-trip flights.

On Saturday, Wake Forest is hosting a pregame DEACTOWN Tailgate at DJs Dugout prior to the Stanford game. Fans can also be found at the Blur Tailgate at Hilton Omaha every day during the MCWS from 10:30 a.m. until midnight for the entire tournament. Fans also are encouraged to gather at the Hilton Omaha to cheer on the team an hour before it leaves for Charles Schwab Field each game day.

There's always the option of hopping in your car and making the roughly 18-hour, 1,130-mile drive if you're into that adventure. Even then, once you reach Omaha, local police will help you get where you need to go.

According to the Wake Forest athletics web page, the Omaha Police Department, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the City of Omaha, will direct motorists to take the following recommended routes before the games.