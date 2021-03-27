Comeback kids: Young Wake Forest men's soccer team battles back to beat Louisville 2-1 in OT

Rula was on crutches after the game and Portman was ejected with the red card forcing the Cardinals to play one man down the rest of the way.

Portman also had to take the long walk out of the stadium and back to the locker room in front of The Congregation, which is the Deacons’ community fan group that are stationed on the hill behind one of the goals.

“To be honest, it was an awful tackle,” Muuss said. “For me, if that’s professional game it’s more than a red card. He was on the yellow already, and we’ve been the gluten of that here lately. I know the referee had his hands full with the emotions but I just don’t know where that came from.”

The Deacons had two other great chances to win the game in regulation but couldn’t close the deal. But it didn’t take Hernandez long to create his own chance after getting taken down early in the overtime as he penetrated the defense.

“This group of guys and the hunger we have knowing we are facing adversity we still somehow get it done,” Hernandez said. “Just the fact that we are coming out here as a young team we aren’t going to be pushed around. I just love how we come together, and it’s not always pretty but its effective.”