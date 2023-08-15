The Popsicle that was due to center Luke Petitbon would have to wait a few minutes.

After a recent practice that included a hard-fought scrimmage with a full set of officials at Allegacy Stadium, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson awarded his team a tasty after-practice treat.

Petitbon, a sophomore who is in his fourth season in the program, is expected to have a breakout season on the offensive line. He’s healthy after missing last season with a knee injury, and he’s experienced even if he hasn’t played in a lot of games. There's also his family background, dating to his grandfather's time as a player and a coach in the NFL.

At 6-foot, 2 inches and 294 pounds with a full beard, he definitely looks the part. He was the center during spring practice, with Michael Jurgens sliding down the line to give line coach Nick Tabacca plenty of options.

“I like kind of being in control, being able to know the front and what’s coming and stuff like that,” Petitbon said. “I like playing guard, and I like playing center also but I just love being on the line and the togetherness with the five guys trying to do our jobs perfectly.”

The luxury for Tabacca is that Jurgens can switch to center at any time and Petitbon can move to guard if needed.

With quarterback Sam Hartman playing his sixth year of college football at Notre Dame, the Demon Deacons will turn to sophomore Mitch Griffis. Griffis is another player who has been in the program a long time but will get his shot at playing full-time this season.

Petitbon and Griffis came into the program together, and Petitbon said he likes how things have been progressing this preseason.

“Every guy will tell you that Mitch has been preparing as if he’s starter since he came here,” Petitbon said. “It’s been a good transition; he’s a great leader and we’ve seen that already.”

Petitbon has been one of the many players in Clawson’s developmental program who has stayed the course and waited for his time. He arrived in the COVID-19 season of 2020 and played in six games, then played in 11 games in 2021 before missing last season with the knee injury.

“I would say he's grown a lot just with his consistency, the (shotgun) snaps and he's not spraying them everywhere,” Tabacca said. “They're really consistent which is important to our offense. I think that he's grown overall, and going a year without playing (because of his injury) football he’s getting a better command of our offense.”

Petitbon, who is closing in on his degree in communications, has been on the Dean’s List every semester and is already looking ahead to more football while going for a Master's degree. He loves the fact that he grew up around football, which has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

“It's definitely awesome to come from a football family,” he said. “Growing up, you get to watch games with dad and my grandfather, which is just awesome.”

His grandfather, Richie, 85, loves to tell his grandchildren football stories. Richie Petitbon also played on the 1963 Chicago Bears team that won the NFL championship. He went on to become the mastermind of the Washington NFL team's defenses in the 1980’s and 1990’s under Coach Joe Gibbs.

Luke had an older brother who played football at Alabama and Illinois, and his younger brother is a quarterback. Also, his father played football at Maryland.

The one story from Richie that stands out with Luke Petitbon comes from the glory days of the team now known as the Commanders, when the offensive line, nicknamed the Hogs, and the defensive line would meet at Redskin Park on Fridays in the equipment shed and hang out and bond before the games on Sunday.

“The one he told me and my brothers is they would hang out there and (running back) John Riggins was the only non-lineman who was allowed in,” Petiton said. “He loves to tell that story.”

As for the possible consumption of adult beverages in those “meetings” Petitbon smiled and said: “I cannot confirm.”

As he embarks on his season, the younger Petitbon said he's excited about what’s ahead. He also has an easygoing personality that comes in handy during the dog days of preseason camp.

“I can tell some jokes,” he said. “I’ve got some good sarcasm, too, but the main thing is try and keep it lighthearted, because camp is a grind, but I love it.”