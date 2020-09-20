Concerns for the Deacons center on defense after surrendering 45 points in loss to N.C. State

RALEIGH – The word “concerned” was thrown around a lot by Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest early Sunday morning after a 45-42 shootout loss to N.C. State.

That concern centered mostly on a defense that has yet to arrive two games into the season. Starting at 0-2 overall (also 0-2 in the ACC), the defense has given up 82 points with seventh-ranked Notre Dame making a visit to Truist Field on Saturday.

“I really thought that would be the strength of our football team,” Clawson said about a defense that was returning most of its key players from last season’s run to a bowl game.

What made the breakdowns so startling was that the Wolfpack was making its debut, and just before the game announced backup quarterback Bailey Hockman, a redshirt junior who transferred from Florida State before last season, would make his third career start. Hockman made the start because Devin Leary hadn’t had enough preseason practice because of COVID-19 protocols.

All Hockman did was look like the second-coming of Boomer Esiason, who was also a left-handed quarterback and former NFL and Maryland star. Hockman completed his first 12 passes, and at one point was 6 for 6 in third-down conversions. He wound up 16 of 23 passing for 191 yards and one touchdown as well as rushing eight times for 30 yards.

Boogie Basham, an All-America candidate on the defensive line, said the Deacons learned that Hockman was starting after seeing a Twitter post just before the game. Basham was part of 10 returning starters for this season, giving the Deacons plenty of confidence.