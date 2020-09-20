Concerns for the Deacons center on defense after surrendering 45 points in loss to N.C. State

RALEIGH – The word “concerned” was thrown around a lot by Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest early Sunday morning after a 45-42 shootout loss to N.C. State.
That concern centered mostly on a defense that has yet to arrive two games into the season. Starting at 0-2 overall (also 0-2 in the ACC), the defense has given up 82 points with seventh-ranked Notre Dame making a visit to Truist Field on Saturday.
“I really thought that would be the strength of our football team,” Clawson said about a defense that was returning most of its key players from last season’s run to a bowl game.
What made the breakdowns so startling was that the Wolfpack was making its debut, and just before the game announced backup quarterback Bailey Hockman, a redshirt junior who transferred from Florida State before last season, would make his third career start. Hockman made the start because Devin Leary hadn’t had enough preseason practice because of COVID-19 protocols.
All Hockman did was look like the second-coming of Boomer Esiason, who was also a left-handed quarterback and former NFL and Maryland star. Hockman completed his first 12 passes, and at one point was 6 for 6 in third-down conversions. He wound up 16 of 23 passing for 191 yards and one touchdown as well as rushing eight times for 30 yards.
Boogie Basham, an All-America candidate on the defensive line, said the Deacons learned that Hockman was starting after seeing a Twitter post just before the game. Basham was part of 10 returning starters for this season, giving the Deacons plenty of confidence.
That confidence has been shaken.
“We had a bunch of communication errors, and we have to done it in practice so it’s about bringing it from practice to the games,” said Basham, who had five tackles and the Deacons’ lone sack of the game.
What most concerns Clawson in choosing an aspect of his defense is how it did against the run. The Deacons gave up 270 yards on Saturday night that featured plenty of arm tackling. The Deacons gave up 463 yards overall.
Clawson was asked if there was not enough practice time devoted to tackling in the preseason because of COVID-19 concerns. “We only had one less scrimmage than usual so that’s not it,” he said.
Last season in a blowout of N.C. State the run defense allowed just 116 yards. “Right now (the run defense) is problem No. 1 that we’ve got to get fixed," Clawson said.
In the loss to Clemson in its opener Wake Forest didn’t have all its weapons in the secondary, and Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence played pitch-and-catch with his receivers to the tune of 351 yards. The secondary had a better game against the Wolfpack, especially when cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor intercepted Hockman and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown in the second half.
“We know we can do it,” Taylor said. “We have flashes where everybody is clicking on all cylinders.”
Now in his eighth season this is the first time Clawson is 0-2 at Wake Forest, but says despite the growing pains likes how his team responded after twice falling behind by 14 points. The Deacons are 0-2 for the first time since 2007.
“We're getting better,” Clawson said. “I think we have the makings of a good football team, but this team is a work in progress and we'll get there. We didn't play well enough (Saturday night) to beat a very enthused and energetic N.C. State team.”
Because the game went back and forth in a shootout, Clawson said the tendency when you lose like that is to focus on the negative.
"We had a chance to win it at the end and we did not execute a two-minute drill," Clawson said about the Deacons getting the ball back in the final stages down by three points.
