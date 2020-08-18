Wake Forest is less than four weeks away from the scheduled opening of the football season against perennial national championship contender Clemson, and there is no shortage of topics to be addressed with the Deacons.
There are positions to sort out, questions to be asked about what the season will look like and concerns to be addressed regarding students returning to campus.
Here are 10 topics covered last week with Coach Dave Clawson, Athletics Director John Currie and three players:
1. Positive tests
What we know: Wake Forest is not releasing information on how many COVID-19 tests have been administered to athletes or how many of those have come back positive for the virus.
Senior defensive tackle Sulaiman Kamara might have inadvertently given the number of positive tests among the football team, though.
What was said: “I believe we’ve only got person, and that’s about it,” Kamara said, referencing President Nathan Hatch’s recent visit to practice and the players’ point that they were being responsible in practicing safety protocols.
What still needs to be answered: It’s unlikely to be answered, as Wake Forest has held firm since June that it would not release testing data, but it remains unknown and unclarified whether the football program has had only one positive test.
2. Opt-outs
What we know: Clawson divulged that three players – one on scholarship, two walk-ons – have opted out.
What still needs to be answered: Clawson declined to name the players, saying any announcement is the players' decision.
He also said that, if by the week of Wake Forest’s opener against Clemson the players haven’t announced they’ve opted out, the roster and/or depth chart would reveal who has opted out.
3. Financial impact of limited crowds
What we know: Wake Forest is offering only single-game tickets for home football games and the Sept. 26 game against Notre Dame in Charlotte, and crowd size will almost certainly be limited — though a specific number or percentage isn’t yet known.
What was said: “There’s two components: one is the home revenue and then the other is Charlotte. And Charlotte was intended to be a pretty significant revenue opportunity for Wake Forest,” Currie said. “To me, those two things, you’re looking from $7-10 million dollars depending on how many fans, concession availability, parking and all of those sort of things.
“It’s significant. That’s 11 or 12% of our overall budget.”
What needs to be answered: How the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will help determine limits on crowd sizes.
4. Conditioning levels
What we know: Wake Forest was one of the last teams in the ACC to begin voluntary workouts. While ACC counterparts were conducting their first scrimmages of preseason camp last weekend, Wake Forest held its first full team practice Saturday.
What was said: “The players are not at the same conditioning level they would be in as if they were here March, April, May, June, July,” Clawson said. “We were one of the last teams to get our football team back. I don’t think the overall conditioning level is where it needs to be. And so I didn’t want to jump into camp and practice every single day.”
What needs to be answered: The answer will play out as the Deacons ramp up practice intensity in the coming weeks. Although they'll do so without journalists attending practice because of the university’s restrictions on visitors to campus.
5. ‘Clawson’s plan’ for spring football
What we know: Coach Brian Kelly of Notre Dame told Pete Sampson of The Athletic last month that, “Dave Clawson was asked to put together a model (for spring football), and I was able to see it and it looks really good. It makes sense to me. I think it’s very doable.”
What it means: Clawson cleared up that this was not necessarily his plan alone.
“It is not my plan, it was the plan that we put together as ACC coaches. That was a collaborative, group effort,” Clawson said. “We were asked by the ADs to put together a spring plan if we didn’t have fall football.”
Four of the 10 FBS conferences have announced they’re planning to play in the spring — the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West.
Clawson also said “we really haven’t revisited it, I think we’re so focused right now on trying to play in the fall.”
6. Hurdle for spring
What we know: The ACC is moving forward and every indication — at least, to this point — is that the league will start its football season with a game between Ala.-Birmingham and Miami on Sept. 10 and that the Deacons will play Clemson on Sept. 12.
Pushing the season to the spring brings one obstacle Clawson mentioned that hasn't been widely discussed.
What was said: “It’s nice to say, ‘We’re going to play in the spring or in January and February.’ What guarantee is there that you can pull it off then?” Clawson said. “And after we’ve just made our players go through six weeks of quarantining, testing … I think it would be really challenging to ask them to go through all of this again, unless there’s almost 100% certainty that you’re going to play.”
7. Students return to campus
What we know: Wake Forest’s freshmen moved onto campus Monday, and returning students start returning Thursday to prepare for the start of classes Aug. 26.
Unlike the University of North Carolina, which pulled the plug on in-person classes after four clusters of COVID-19 were discovered in three days over the weekend, Wake Forest required all students to undergo a COVID-19 test (through Azova Health).
What was said: “It’s a concern of everybody’s,” quarterback Sam Hartman said. “Obviously a lot of the students don’t have as much to lose in this situation. Not talking anything about health, but more along the lines of a season and a school year. I think we have a lot more riding on it and that’s why I think we have a lot more riding on it and why we take it so serious.”
Clawson said: “If we can manage this next segment of getting the students back and trying to stay relatively speaking, COVID-free, we’ll have an opportunity to play games. If that doesn’t happen, it’s going to be challenging and difficult.”
8. Clawson’s personal life
What we know: A story published in June by David Hale of ESPN detailed that Clawson would isolate from his wife, Catherine, when voluntary workouts began in July. Catherine Clawson was told by doctors that she’s at a higher risk for complications if she contracts COVID-19 because of a reduced white blood cell count after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments for breast cancer in 2017.
Dave Clawson said that in the last 5-6 weeks, he’s been able to see his family for 4-5 days, with that window opening because of quarantining and taking a COVID-19 test.
What was said: “For me that’s been the worst, most challenging part of it. That’s been way harder than managing all of the protocols we have,” Clawson said. “It’s just, you go home from work at night and you look forward to seeing your wife and kids and to not have that, it mentally is tough.
“But like I’ve said … we didn’t take this as a perspective of complaining or 'woe is us.' People in the military have to do this all the time and they’re risking their lives. Through COVID, you have medical professionals that every single day work with COVID patients and put their lives on the line. I think we’ve had 900 people in our country who are medical professionals who have died from COVID.
“I’m coaching football. We’ll be fine. It’s not fun, it’s not an enjoyable aspect of it. But it’s the reality of the situation.”
9. Filling leadership
What we know: The Deacons’ five captains from last season were all seniors. Without a full spring segment, there was never an announcement of which players are serving as captains this season.
What was said: “I feel much better about the leadership of our team than I did in the spring because I think that the pandemic in some ways has forged that,” Clawson said. “I think the social injustice that has happened has allowed players to find a voice and speak up and develop leadership roles.”
10. How do the Deacons actually look?
What we know: Wake Forest is coming off an 8-5 season that left a bitter taste, given the 1-4 finish after the program reached the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time.
The Deacons return a team brimming with experience on the defensive side, particularly in the front seven. On offense, Wake Forest turns the reins over to Hartman, who benefits from proven skill players such as receiver Sage Surratt and running backs Kenneth Walker III and Christian Beal-Smith.
What was said: “I think our depth overall and the amount of playable players that we have, in some ways, this will be and could be, if we can stay healthy and other players decide not to opt out, some of the best depth we’ve ever had,” Clawson said.
What needs to be answered: Clawson named two positions that will see battles, though he sounded more confident in one being worked out than the other.
Offensive line and the secondary are the areas with the most question marks. Clawson said that the offensive line has perhaps never had as much depth from the top player to the 10th-best option and that he has confidence in how the group will take shape.
As for the defensive backfield: “And then the other thing that we’ve really gotta get figured out is the secondary.”
