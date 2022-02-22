Daivien Williamson is living out his dream as a starter in his hometown for Wake Forest

Being back home offers so many advantages for Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson that’s it tough to pick the best part.
When he’s reminded about being able to drop his laundry off at home whenever he wants, Williamson laughed out loud.
“Well, I guess that's cool that I can do that,” he said.
Williamson’s mom, Laquita, admits he doesn’t do it a lot but it’s OK when he does.
“When he was a freshman at ETSU (East Tennessee State), I had to give him the lesson on Laundry 101,” she said, “but he’s gotten a lot better at it.”
Daivien’s also gotten a lot better on the court for his senior season as one of the driving forces in one of the biggest turnarounds in men's college basketball, from six wins last season to a 21-7 record and a likely spot in the NCAA Tournament next month.
Williamson says seeing his parents, including his father, Jeffrey, in the crowd at home games makes it comfortable. And his pass list includes his grandparents and a few cousins.
“I’m loving it,” Laquita said of a season in which fans and a season's rhythm have returned. “We got to go to most games last year because they let in parents, but this is a lot different. And I can see the chemistry these guys have, and it’s just been a tremendous season.”
Williamson is the longest-tenured player on the roster who was coached by Steve Forbes. It was Forbes who left East Tennessee State and ended up plucking Williamson out of the transfer portal before last season.
Forbes said it wasn’t a sure thing that Williamson would come to Wake Forest, but having his family here in Winston-Salem certainly didn’t hurt. He played two seasons at ETSU for Forbes.
“You know it’s funny but however many years ago I came over here to recruit him at Winston-Salem Prep and I was never even thinking about that ‘Hey, I’ll be here at Wake Forest and I’ll be coaching you,’” Forbes said. “I can’t imagine a better story for somebody like him to come home and get to play in your hometown.”
Not since Josh Howard has a homegrown player made such an impact on the Demon Deacons.
Whereas last season Williamson had to do a lot for them to win, this season he’s leading by example, running Forbes’ motion offense and doing it with a smile on his face. He's shooting a career-best 46% and is averaging 12 points per game.
“It’s literally a dream come true,” Williamson said. “Like I’ve told many people I’ve grown up going to Wake games and I saw plenty of them when I was in high school, and now to put on this jersey in front of my family and friends and do it with the packed houses with the crowds it’s something I’m so blessed to be part of.”
Williamson, who is proud to say he’s sporting a 3.0 grade-point average in communications, is set to graduate this spring and is enjoying his senior season. He’ll be part of the senior night festivities against N.C. State on March 2, but he still has another year of eligibility if he wants to come back.
His focus, however, is taking the Demon Deacons deep into the ACC Tournament and deep into the NCAA Tournament. The five starters' versatility sets them apart from a lot of teams in the country.
“We’re not done yet and we still have three regular-season games and then the ACC Tournament, so we’ve got more to accomplish,” Williamson said.
When Williamson was at ETSU, he would salute his mom at his games. She comes from a military background, and she played basketball in high school.
“I don’t know if you notice but right after the introductions I’ll look over at her after I say a prayer I give her a salute,” Williamson said. “It’s just something I started doing a while back, and it does kind of get me in the right frame of mind.”
Williamson’s two older brothers, Devante and Donovan, who are graduate of Reynolds High School, played baseball and football. And Mike Russell, who helps train basketball players, has worked with Williamson since high school.
"Mike's my guy and to have him close again where I can get workouts in whenever I want has really helped me," Williamson said.
Williamson played four years for Andre Gould at Winston-Salem Prep and he stays in touch with him as well. Gould is now the coach at Quality Education Academy.
Having all those comforts of being at home has only made Williamson that much better, according to Forbes.
“I think it’s been real easy for him because he has tremendous family support – mom, grandma, dad, cousins they are all here every game,” Forbes said. “How cool is that to play in front of friends and family and be a really good player?”
Forbes admits because Williamson has been with him the longest of anybody on the team Forbes can be extra hard on Williamson. But Forbes says that Williamson is so driven to be a better player he takes it all.
“He’s a unique kid because he’s such a wonderful person and I’ve never had a problem out of him in all the time around him, and he’s like my own son,” Forbes said.
Williamson, like a lot of children in Winston-Salem, get a taste of basketball at young age at one of the recreation centers around town. All three of the Williamsons first played at Miller Park Recreation Center.
Williamson played middle school basketball at Wiley before playing at Winston-Salem Prep.
“I remember in middle school he would get triple teamed a lot in hopes of slowing him down,” Williamson’s mom said proudly.
Even though Williamson grew up an N.C. State fan he admitted that once the college recruiting got going he forgot about those allegiances to N.C. State.
“I’m all about Wake Forest now, and I can remember my junior year at Prep I went to see Wake and North Carolina at Joel Coliseum and I thought about how cool it was,” he said, “and now I’m right in the middle of it all. Like I said earlier, this is a dream come true that’s playing out, and I love it.”
