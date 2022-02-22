Daivien Williamson is living out his dream as a starter in his hometown for Wake Forest

Williamson is the longest-tenured player on the roster who was coached by Steve Forbes. It was Forbes who left East Tennessee State and ended up plucking Williamson out of the transfer portal before last season.

Forbes said it wasn’t a sure thing that Williamson would come to Wake Forest, but having his family here in Winston-Salem certainly didn’t hurt. He played two seasons at ETSU for Forbes.

“You know it’s funny but however many years ago I came over here to recruit him at Winston-Salem Prep and I was never even thinking about that ‘Hey, I’ll be here at Wake Forest and I’ll be coaching you,’” Forbes said. “I can’t imagine a better story for somebody like him to come home and get to play in your hometown.”

Not since Josh Howard has a homegrown player made such an impact on the Demon Deacons.

Whereas last season Williamson had to do a lot for them to win, this season he’s leading by example, running Forbes’ motion offense and doing it with a smile on his face. He's shooting a career-best 46% and is averaging 12 points per game.

