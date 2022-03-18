Dallas Walton says his time at Wake Forest has been an 'experience of a lifetime'

The ACC doesn’t have a Personality Award, but maybe it should.

The leader in the clubhouse just might be graduate transfer Dallas Walton of Wake Forest. He’s only been in Winston-Salem this season but his positive outlook, his versatility on the court and the fact that he can take everything that Coach Steve Forbes dishes out has thrust him into a leading role.

“It’s just who I am,” said Walton, a 7-foot center from Colorado who has loved every minute of his time in a Demon Deacon uniform.

Forbes was asked earlier this season who is the one guy that can get the team on the same page and he didn’t hesitate with his answer. “It’s got to be Dallas,” said Forbes, who is in his second season at Wake Forest.

Walton was one of several players Forbes plucked out of the transfer portal, and it didn’t take him long to find a spot in the starting lineup.

What makes Walton, who graduated from the University of Colorado and is a Colorado native, such a dynamic player is what he does in the locker room and around the team also translates well to the court. He’s not afraid to step out of his comfort zone, such as he did on Wednesday night playing against an undersized Towson team in the first round of the NIT.

Walton has been one of the top big-man 3-point shooters in the ACC, but he did most of his work down low in the 74-64 win. His versatility has added well to the mix of these Deacons.

He’s averaging nine points and nearly five rebounds per game, and says this is the best time of the year no matter what tournament the Deacons are playing in.

“This has been an experience of a lifetime,” Walton said. “I mean, ACC basketball and in Winston-Salem, this is the mecca being able to play in this league. And I don’t want to be anywhere else but with these guys. I told them (before the Towson) game I don’t want to end our season on a bad note and we have a lot we can accomplish.”

Walton found himself in high demand in Wednesday’s win as he played 26 minutes, scored a team-high 17 points and had seven rebounds and two blocked shots. His highlight blocked shot was going after a Towson guard who tried to dunk it only to be thumped by Walton, who celebrated a little bit with the Dikembe Mutombo impression of wagging one of his index fingers.

Walton was a perfect 7 of 7 from the foul line as he helped steady the Deacons in what can only be described as an awkward second half. It got chippy between both teams because Towson wasn’t going to back down and neither were the Deacons.

When Walton, 24, decided to enter the portal he didn’t know what to expect but wanted to venture away from home for the first time. Thanks to plenty of zoom calls and phone calls he found out that Forbes and his assistants made the right pitch.

“At that point after graduating I was looking forward to trying something new,” Walton said. “I grew up and went to college in the same state and had been there my whole life so to get away and see how I can do on my own for the first time intrigued me.”

He quickly bonded with teammates and the coaching staff and was named one of the captains.

“And then it was about the coaching because they said they had a spot for me and it was seamless for me to come here,” Walton said.

Earlier this season Forbes joked that Walton had the knees of a 75-year-old because Walton has to take some extra care after games with proper icing and rest. Walton took it all in good nature but Forbes had another surprise for Walton after the Towson game.

Forbes actually called Walton young. "I'm not calling you old anymore, you are young," Forbes said.

“I was so happy with him saying that,” Walton said. “No more calling me old with my 75-year-old knees.”

While Walton did his damage on the inside against Towson earlier this season he went 6 for 6 from the field and was perfect on 3-point attempts hitting all three in a rout of Pitt. Alondes Williams said afterward: “My guy D. Walton was looking like Klay Thompson out there.”

Forbes doesn’t shy away from being a player’s coach and Walton said it’s been fun this season. Walton, who could choose to come back next season if he wants to, says Forbes is like no other coach he’s ever played for.

“It’s his personality and the way he engages with his players is something I’ve never seen,” Walton said. “Off the court he has a sign in sheet, and he wants us to come in and see him on a regular basis no matter if it’s an off day or not. We talk and just get anything off our mind that we have and get it out on the table.”

Those daily talks lead to less drama within the team, according to Walton.

“If you come to him with any problems or concerns he’ll talk to you like a human being,” Walton said. “There are power dynamics you can get into with coaches and players, but he’s not like that. You can just talk to him, and it’s been great.”

It’s not all lollypops and rainbows because Forbes is competitive and can be in a bad mood if practice doesn’t go well.

“They are lucky,” Walton said laughing because the fans don’t see Forbes get hot when practice isn’t going well. “The fans are lucky they don’t see that, but he just wants us to get better so it’s all good.”

The disappointment of not making the NCAA Tournament did subside once the Deacons played another game. And it was Walton who made sure to get them in the right frame of mind.

“As a captain and a leader on this team I felt a lot of responsibility,” Walton said. “I told them before the game the team that wants to be here and wants to play basketball will win the game.”

He doesn’t know if he’ll take that extra year of eligibility or test his market value in pro basketball, but he is relishing every last game this season.

“It means everything to be playing in the postseason right now,” Walton said. “There are a lot of guys right now who would love to be in this position and still be playing basketball, but instead they are sitting on the couch or at a beach somewhere.”

