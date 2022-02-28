Damari Monsanto's return from Achilles surgery helps fuel Wake Forest's success

As medical marvels go, Damari Monsanto's amazing recovery from Achilles tendon surgery is one of the many layers to one of Wake Forest’s most successful basketball seasons in a long time.
Monsanto suffered a complete tear in a conditioning workout in early June, and he had surgery soon after. The assumption was that the recovery time would prevent him from playing this season.
“I wanted to come back, and I just kept going through the (rehab) process,” said Monsanto, whose shooting touch and defense have been important since his return in late January.
Coach Steve Forbes didn't think the transfer from East Tennessee State would play this season.
“It’s been amazing,” Forbes said. “It’s just added to our depth, and Damari has a really good spirit, too. He’s a very good teammate and guys like him and he’s a very talented player.”
Monsanto's Achilles popped, but he said there was no pain.
“I just thought my shoe broke,” he said. “I went to make a turn in a running drill working with (strength coach Mike Starke), and it popped. It felt like the back of my shoe popped off, but when I looked down I knew it was my Achilles. I guess I didn’t feel any pain because my adrenaline was going.”
Forbes said that Starke, director of sports performance for the basketball team; Dr. Kevin Coates; head trainer Mark Armour; and assistant trainer Sarah Hixon helped get Monsanto back on the court.
Most basketball players' Achilles tears require 10 months of recovery after surgery, but Monsanto returned to play at Georgia Tech on Jan. 19 after three weeks of practice. Coates performed the surgery and traveled with the team to the Georgia Tech game. After Monsanto hit his first shot and had logged a few minutes, the training and medical staff exchanged high fives.
“It was really cool to see him out there again, and we all just kind of were celebrating in the tunnel at Georgia Tech because Damari was so good on his rehab,” Starke said. “It was a great day for us.”
Monsanto, who has played in 12 games and is averaging 6.8 points and 16 minutes, logged a season-high 32 minutes in last week’s loss at Clemson. His 17 points offered the lone bright spot in a game that starter Isaiah Mucius missed because of illness.
Monsanto, who is 6 feet 6 and 225 pounds, endured numerous challenging rehab sessions whill trying to get into basketball shape.
“It was rough,” he said. “This was my first injury ever, so I never had to sit out. It was tough because I never had to worry about rehab or anything before this.”
After logging the 32 minutes against Clemson, Monsanto played just six minutes in the blowout win over Louisville on Saturday night.
Monsanto's shooting, requiring defenders to play him close, makes him dangerous but also opens the floor for other players.
While Forbes is thankful to have Monsanto on the floor this season, he can’t help but think about next season for the redshirt sophomore.
“He’s just not going to be in elite condition this year and for him to be the player he’s going to be in the ACC, he needs to be in elite condition,” Forbes said. “He can do so many things for us, and he’s an elite shooter but he’s also a very good passer as well. He’s unselfish but he gets tired.”
Forbes and Monsanto have a great relationship from their days at ETSU. Monsanto redshirted at ETSU during Forbes’ last season. After averaging 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and being named the Southern Conference freshman of the year last season, he entered the transfer portal.
“Coach called me right away,” Monsanto said, “and I knew I wanted to play for him again so it’s worked out despite the injury.”
Forbes also hasn’t been shy about using Monsanto, a communications major, for defensive purposes in a big lineup.
“The best part of being back is just being on the court with those guys,” Monsanto said. “The best part of playing for Coach is he treats us like family, and he knew me from before so that part has been easy. He yells at me pretty good sometimes, but I can take it because I know he’s just trying to make me a better player.”
Monsanto and Daivien Williamson, who also transferred from ETSU after playing for Forbes for two seasons, have known Forbes the longest. Monsanto was asked about Forbes’ go-to advice to his team.
“I can’t say that in a family newspaper,” he said, laughing.
