Damari Monsanto's return from Achilles surgery helps fuel Wake Forest's success

After logging the 32 minutes against Clemson, Monsanto played just six minutes in the blowout win over Louisville on Saturday night.

Monsanto's shooting, requiring defenders to play him close, makes him dangerous but also opens the floor for other players.

While Forbes is thankful to have Monsanto on the floor this season, he can’t help but think about next season for the redshirt sophomore.

“He’s just not going to be in elite condition this year and for him to be the player he’s going to be in the ACC, he needs to be in elite condition,” Forbes said. “He can do so many things for us, and he’s an elite shooter but he’s also a very good passer as well. He’s unselfish but he gets tired.”

Forbes and Monsanto have a great relationship from their days at ETSU. Monsanto redshirted at ETSU during Forbes’ last season. After averaging 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and being named the Southern Conference freshman of the year last season, he entered the transfer portal.

“Coach called me right away,” Monsanto said, “and I knew I wanted to play for him again so it’s worked out despite the injury.”