Dave Clawson's path to success at Wake Forest is similar to how Jim Grobe built the program 15 years ago

Faircloth, a 1964 graduate of Wake Forest, said the ’06 team was heavy with redshirt seniors. That’s the same for this year’s team that has two classes of seniors. Because of COVID-19 in 2020 the Deacons have seven players who played this season who came back for an extra year of eligibility.

One thing that's different, however, is while there are some older players on the team there are also 54 on the current roster who are listed as freshmen. That bodes well as Clawson continues to build the program to be a contender more than just one season.

“That ’06 team was mature and they were strong,” Faircloth said. “And I see that in this year’s team as well. We don’t get a lot of four and five star kids but we get them in the weight room and you can see how mature they are when they are seniors. The way the youngsters start out on the scout team as freshmen, and move up is not a secret to anybody who is watching closely.”

Faircloth also said that Grobe and Clawson are similar in their disciplined approach.

“They don’t put up with any mess, and are strong believers in having disciplined teams off the field,” Faircloth said. “I don’t think folks realize how much that helps when they are on the field.”