Dave Clawson's path to success at Wake Forest is similar to how Jim Grobe built the program 15 years ago

It’s no surprise to anybody who knows Jim Grobe that he deferred commenting on Wake Forest’s success this season.
Grobe, 69, who is a former head coach of the Deacons would rather not be a distraction as they chase another ACC title 15 years after Grobe and the Deacons won it.
Grobe is living the retired life with wife, Holly, as they chase grandchildren around while living on a golf course in Greensboro, Georgia. When he’s not chasing grandchildren, Grobe, who is a 4 handicap, spends time chasing a golf ball.
The success that Grobe had in winning that ACC title isn’t something that Coach Dave Clawson has ran away from. In fact, Clawson, whose eighth Wake Forest team will play for the ACC title on Saturday in Charlotte against Pittsburgh, has embraced what Grobe did several years ago.
When Clawson was hired at Wake Forest there was no hesitation to call Grobe to set up a lunch. It was there that Clawson picked Grobe’s brain about what Grobe did to create the success that Clawson is now enjoying.
And the similarities are striking. From the redshirting of freshmen to getting in the right recruits that can sustain success is something both coaches believed in.
“I've said it many times but Jim Grobe was part of the reason that to me this job was so attractive when it opened,” Clawson said earlier this season. “I think Jim Grobe gave everybody hope here that Wake Forest could win.”
When Ron Wellman, the former athletics director, made the decision to hire Clawson after Grobe resigned after 13 seasons in December of 2013, it turned out to be another great hire by Wellman. It took some time to get the program going again but Clawson will be guiding his program to a sixth straight bowl game, and they have a chance to win the school’s third ACC football championship since the conference formed in 1953. The Deacons also won the 1970 ACC championship.
The Deacons (10-2) have reached double digits in wins for the second time in school history. The other time was in 2006 when Grobe and the Deacons went 11-3 and beat Georgia Tech for the ACC title in rainy Jacksonville, Fla.
“He was really gracious with his time,” Clawson said about his lunch with Grobe nearly nine years ago. “He kind of shared with me how he built it and then what he would have done differently once they won.”
What is different as Clawson looks ahead are the facilities that have continued to evolve over the last few years from the indoor practice facility to the $20 million that was additional pledged earlier this year by donor Bob McCreary, a former Wake football player who is a 1961 graduate.
McCreary's generosity will go toward a new 60,000-foot structure that will connect to the McCreary Field House and the Sutton Sports Performance Center making the football facilities even better than they already are.
Clawson talked about how hard it is to sustain success in college football.
“You’ve got to keep feeding this thing,” Clawson said about the nature of college football. “You can make advancements but the bar keeps moving. Whether it’s facilities or staff size or nutrition or whatever - the bar to be great always gets moved.”
Stan Cotten, the voice of Wake Forest football and basketball, has been in Winston-Salem for 24 years. He’s worked closely with Jim Caldwell, Jim Grobe and now Clawson and calls all three of them first-class people. Grobe won the ACC title in his sixth season at Wake Forest in 2006 and was the national coach of the year.
“Dave has mentioned it a few times through the years on his radio show about the success that Coach Grobe had here,” Cotten said.
Cotten said it makes sense that Clawson learned as much as he could about how the Deacons were successful under Grobe.
“It behooved Dave to use some of that formula, but he’s also put his own stamp on the program and you see the results,” Cotten said.
Bill Faircloth, the ‘Big Daddy’ of the Wake Forest football program, has seen more games than anybody and at one point had seen more than 400 in a row. He played for the Deacons in the 1960s and retired a few years ago as a part guru and part assistant athletics director for the football program.
Faircloth, a 1964 graduate of Wake Forest, said the ’06 team was heavy with redshirt seniors. That’s the same for this year’s team that has two classes of seniors. Because of COVID-19 in 2020 the Deacons have seven players who played this season who came back for an extra year of eligibility.
One thing that's different, however, is while there are some older players on the team there are also 54 on the current roster who are listed as freshmen. That bodes well as Clawson continues to build the program to be a contender more than just one season.
“That ’06 team was mature and they were strong,” Faircloth said. “And I see that in this year’s team as well. We don’t get a lot of four and five star kids but we get them in the weight room and you can see how mature they are when they are seniors. The way the youngsters start out on the scout team as freshmen, and move up is not a secret to anybody who is watching closely.”
Faircloth also said that Grobe and Clawson are similar in their disciplined approach.
“They don’t put up with any mess, and are strong believers in having disciplined teams off the field,” Faircloth said. “I don’t think folks realize how much that helps when they are on the field.”
Clawson said there’s more to building the program than just redshirting freshmen. But he also doesn’t apologize for it as he’s tried to build depth in his program through the years.
“Well, that’s what you have to do here,” he said about redshirting. “I don’t remember the last time we stole a recruit from Clemson or Florida State. If we did, the recruit lied about their offer.”
336-727-4081